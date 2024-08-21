Dyar Miller, Chris Colabello, Fred Valentine to be Inducted into Red Wings Hall of Fame

The Rochester Red Wings announced today that a trio of former players have been elected to the club's Hall of Fame. DYAR MILLER, CHRIS COLABELLO, and FRED VALENTINE will become the 105th, 106th, and 107th members of the Red Wings Hall of Fame when they are inducted on Friday, September 6, at Innovative Field prior to the Red Wings' 6:05 p.m. game vs. Worcester.

DYAR MILLER:

This right-handed pitcher played in Rochester for parts of three seasons, 1973-1975. In his first Triple-A season, he compiled a 6-3 record with a 2.75 ERA in 72 innings pitched. In 1974, he was a vital cog on the pitching staff that helped lead the Red Wings to a Governors' Cup title, going 12-8 with a 2.70 ERA in 190 innings pitched, with nine complete games and a team-leading 138 strikeouts. Miller won three playoff games that season, including the decisive Game 7. In 1975, the Orioles converted him from a starting pitcher to a reliever, and his success continued, as he won five games, notched seven saves, and posted a 2.20 ERA in 19 appearances before his June call-up and Major League debut with Baltimore. He went on to pitch in the Big Leagues for seven seasons with the Orioles, Angels, Blue Jays, and Mets. After his playing career, he coached and instructed for 28 seasons, including 19 with the Cardinals organization.

CHRIS COLABELLO:

After going undrafted and toiling in the Independent Leagues for seven years after college, Colabello made the most of his opportunity to play affiliated baseball when the Minnesota Twins signed him to their Double-A team in 2012. He earned a spot with the Red Wings in 2013 and had a season for the ages. In only 89 games, he hit .352 with 24 home runs and 76 RBI, each good for second in the International League. He made his Major League debut in late May of 2013 but returned in June and July to power the Red Wings to a berth in the playoffs, where they eventually lost to Pawtucket after his late-July recall to Minnesota, where he spent the rest of the season. At the end of the season, the slugging first-baseman was named the I.L.'s Most Valuable Player, as well as its Rookie of the Year. He played in Rochester in 2014 as well, hitting .268 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI in 61 games. In 2013 and 2017, he played for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

FRED VALENTINE:

This outfielder played parts of four seasons with the Red Wings during the 1960s. He was a stalwart on the 1961 Red Wings, playing a vital role in helping them reach the Governors' Cup Semi-Finals. In 154 games, he hit .267 with 17 home runs and 64 RBI. In the play-in game at the end of the regular season, he singled with one out in the ninth inning to set the stage for "Finigan's Rainbow," one of the most storied home runs in Red Wings history. In 1962, he played in only 45 games but hit .291 with three home runs and 34 RBI before earning a promotion to Baltimore. He returned to Rochester in 1969 for his final season in Triple-A, hitting .287 with 18 homers and a career-high 70 RBI. In addition to the Orioles, he played five seasons with the Washington Senators.

Rochester Red Wings President, CEO, & COO Naomi Silver, said, "We are incredibly proud to welcome Dyar Miller, Chris Colabello, and Fred Valentine into the Red Wings Hall of Fame. Each of these players has left an indelible mark on our team's history, and their dedication to the game and our community is something we deeply cherish. Their legacy is woven into the fabric of Rochester baseball, and we look forward to honoring their contributions at Innovative Field on September 6th. This is a special moment for all of us who love Red Wings baseball, and we can't wait to celebrate their achievements with our fans."

The induction ceremony will commence at 5:40 p.m. on-field in the area located behind home plate. Fans are encouraged to take their seats at 5:40 p.m.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Red Wings Hall of Fame poster featuring the three new inductees. Tickets for the induction ceremony are available at RedWingsBaseball.com.

Fans will be able to commemorate the remarkable careers of Miller, Colabello, and Valentine by visiting the Red Wings Hall of Fame plaques located on the first base side of the Innovative Field concourse, between Mama Mittsy's Pizza and Pop 'n' Hots.

About the Rochester Red Wings Hall of Fame:

The Red Wings Hall of Fame, instituted in 1989, pays homage to those who have significantly shaped the history of professional baseball in Rochester. Whether they've made their mark on or off the field, these inductees represent the pride and spirit of the Red Wings. The Hall of Fame's inaugural class, announced on July 26, 1989, includes luminaries such as Morrie Silver, Joe Altobelli, and Rip Collins. The hall proudly boasts 107 members, with Miller, Colabello, and Valentine as its newest inductees.

