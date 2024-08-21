Toledo Hangs On In Victory Over Iowa

August 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (52-70) dropped a one-run game to the Toledo Mud Hens (58-63) by a 3-2 score tonight at Fifth Third Field.

The I-Cubs took a 2-0 lead in the second inning as Matt Mervis scored on a groundout from Darius Hill and Miles Mastrobuoni singled a run home. Toledo cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom half of the frame on a wild pitch.

In the fourth, Toledo tied the game at 2-2 on a run-scoring double from Andrew Navigato. Akil Baddoo led off the seventh with a solo home run to make it 3-2, Mud Hens.

James Triantos led Iowa's offense going 2-for-4 with a double. Starter Caleb Kilian worked 5.0 innings of two-run ball with four strikeouts in a no decision.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa fell to 25-18 in one-run games.

- Caleb Kilian has posted a 1.25 ERA (3 ER in 21.2 IP) in his last five outings (four starts).

Iowa will play at Toledo on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 5:35 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

