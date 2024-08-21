Toledo Hangs On In Victory Over Iowa
August 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (52-70) dropped a one-run game to the Toledo Mud Hens (58-63) by a 3-2 score tonight at Fifth Third Field.
The I-Cubs took a 2-0 lead in the second inning as Matt Mervis scored on a groundout from Darius Hill and Miles Mastrobuoni singled a run home. Toledo cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom half of the frame on a wild pitch.
In the fourth, Toledo tied the game at 2-2 on a run-scoring double from Andrew Navigato. Akil Baddoo led off the seventh with a solo home run to make it 3-2, Mud Hens.
James Triantos led Iowa's offense going 2-for-4 with a double. Starter Caleb Kilian worked 5.0 innings of two-run ball with four strikeouts in a no decision.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa fell to 25-18 in one-run games.
- Caleb Kilian has posted a 1.25 ERA (3 ER in 21.2 IP) in his last five outings (four starts).
Iowa will play at Toledo on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 5:35 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 21, 2024
- Mazur's Gem Helps Jacksonville Blank Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox' Bats Erupt for a Dozen Runs in 12-3 Rout of Tides - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Drop Second Game of Series to Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Toledo Hangs On In Victory Over Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Smith-Shawver Stellar over Six Scoreless Innings in Stripers' 6-3 Win at Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stuart Dominates in Debut, Leads Red Wings to 4-1 Victory - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Fall 6-3 in Game Two vs. Gwinnett - Louisville Bats
- Seymour's Pinch Blast Lifts Bulls to 11-6 Win - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Falters in Ninth Inning, Falls to Durham, 11-6, on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Mayo, Johnson Blast Home Runs In Norfolk Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Akil Baddoo Homer Puts Hens over the Edge for 3-2 Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Joey Votto Announces his Retirement from Baseball on Social Media - Buffalo Bisons
- Early Deficit Dooms Bisons in 5-2 Loss to Omaha - Buffalo Bisons
- August 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - August 21 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Dyar Miller, Chris Colabello, Fred Valentine to be Inducted into Red Wings Hall of Fame - Rochester Red Wings
- Minor League Baseball Partners with Snapchat - IL
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes -August 21 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Five-Run Sounds Sixth Sinks Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.