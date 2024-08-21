Rochester Red Wings Game Notes -August 21 at Lehigh Valley

August 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (28-18, 66-53) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (22-22, 56-61)

Wednesday - 7:05 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Tyler Stuart (NR) vs. RHP Kyle Tyler (5-2, 2.95)

BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN: The Rochester Red Wings built an early lead and continued to pull away for a 9-4 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs last night...both CF DYLAN CREWS and 1B JOEY MENESES went deep with a pair of runners on base to account for six of Rochester's nine runs, and C DREW MILLAS joined the fray with a solo shot of his own...RHP ZACH BRZYCKY and RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM combined to hold Lehigh Valley scoreless from the seventh inning on in relief to preserve the victory...Rochester will look to string together a pair of wins tonight, sending RHP TYLER STUART to the mound against IronPigs RHP Kyle Tyler.

DREWING BIG THINGS: C DREW MILLAS homered for the ninth time this season last night, pulling a 1-0 sweeper down the right-field line to tack on the run in the third inning... the former Oakland draft pick finished the night 2-for-4, adding a double and two runs scored to his stat line in the first inning...in his last 10 games since 8/3, Millas has a .366 on-base percentage, with a .600 slugging percentage, and a .966 OPS.

ROLL MY WINDOWS DOWN AND CREWS: CF DYLAN CREWS smashed his eighth home run with Rochester last night, a three-run shot that traveled 394 feet to the opposite field... in his time with Rochester, Crews has excelled on the road, reaching base at .370 and posting a .902 OPS with a .277 (26-for-94) in 22 games...the former LSU Tiger finished the night 1-for-4, adding a walk and four RBI in the top of the second.

KIES TO VICTORY: DH CARTER KIEBOOM lined a ball into shallow center field to help build the Wings' lead to 6-2 in the fifth inning last night...the Georgia native finished the night 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored, and a walk... in August, the former first-round pick is batting .304 (7-for-23) with a .429 on-base percentage in 10 games.

JOE KNOWS: 1B JOEY MENESES launched his fifth home run, a three-run shot to right-field, against Lehigh Valley on Tuesday night... The 32-year-old first baseman went 1-for-5 with three RBI helping Rochester secure the victory in the top of the eighth inning... in 5 games taking place on a Tuesday, Meneses is batting .333 (6-for-18) with three home runs and a double.

Additionally, on Tuesdays, Joey has an on-base percentage of .455, a slugging percentage of .889, and an OPS of 1.344.

In 2024, The Wings are 5-0 when Meneses homers.

BAKE IT UP: LF DARREN BAKER pushed his hit streak to 11 games dating back to 8/7 on Sunday afternoon as he finished 1-for-5...through 14 games in August, Baker hitting .352 (19-for-54) with a .397 OBP and a .860 OPS...

Baker's 115 hits are the most among Nationals Minor Leaguers this season.

THE WARDEN: RHP THADDEUS WARD made his 23rd start of the year and tossed 5.0 innings last night in Lehigh Valley...in the start, Ward recorded six strikeouts, walked four batters, and allowed three hits and two earned runs...in four starts in August, the former Boston draft pick has 2.45 ERA (6 ER in 22.0 IP).

DON'T MESS WITH THE BULL(PEN): RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM and RHP ZACH BRZYCKY combined to turn in 3.0 innings of scoreless baseball last night from the seventh inning on...the relievers also added three strikeouts and allowed just one hit against 10 IronPig batters... in the second half of the season, the Wing's bullpen leads Triple-A baseball with 3.56 ERA (78 ER/197.1 IP).

FINISH STRONG: The Rochester Red Wings own a +45 run differential in the second half (dating back to 6/25), good for the third-best run differential in the International League...they own a 28-18 (.609 win pct.) record in the second half which is good for second-best in the International League, 2.5 games behind Columbus...

19 of their 28 wins have come at Innovative Field...this marks the most wins amongst any team in the International League at home in the second half.

STONE'S THROW: RF STONE GARRETT reached base five times last night, going 2-for-2 with a pair of singles, a career-high three walks, and a run scored...this is the first time he's reached safely five times in a game since a five-hit performance on 8/21/2019, with (then) Double-A Jacksonville (MIA).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.