Mayo, Johnson Blast Home Runs In Norfolk Loss
August 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Tides (20-27, 56-65) fell to the Worcester Red Sox (25-21, 59-61), 12-3, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides have lost the first two games of the homestand and have lost 13 of their previous 19 games.
It was all Worcester the entire game, sinking the dagger early with a seven-run second inning. Bobby Dalbec kicked off the inning with a two-run double, then scored on a wild pitch. The Red Sox would eventually put 12 batters to the plate in the frame, getting RBIs from prospects Kristian Campbell, Roman Anthony and Enmanuel Valdez to go up 7-0.
Norfolk broke up the shutout in the fourth inning when Daniel Johnson blasted his 20th home run of the season. It was his second straight game with a home run. In the next inning, Coby Mayo blasted his 21st home run of the season 417 ft. That scored two runs to round out the Tides scoring for the night.
The Red Sox would keep piling on, scoring a run in the fifth, then another four runs in the seventh. The four runs in the seventh were each scored on a home run, with Valdez blasting a three-run shot and Eddy Alvarez knocked a solo home run to cap a 12-3 victory for Worcester.
It's a quick turnaround for the Tides tomorrow, with first pitch at 12:05 p.m. for the game three start. LHP Tucker Davidson (4-7, 3.59) is set to throw for Norfolk while RHP Quinn Priester (0-1, 8.74) is the probable for Worcester.
