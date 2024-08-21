Five-Run Sounds Sixth Sinks Jumbo Shrimp

NASHVILLE - A five-run Nashville sixth inning propelled the Sounds by the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 9-5 in Tuesday's series opener from First Horizon Park.

The Jumbo Shrimp (58-61, 23-21) held a 5-3 lead that evaporated in the bottom of the sixth. Jacksonville starter Jonathan Bermúdez (1-2) yielded a single to Christian Arroyo and a double to Brewer Hicklen to begin the frame. Wes Clark promptly tied the game with a two-run single to end Bermúdez's night. New reliever Raffi Vizcaino gave up singles to Owen Miller and Brian Navarreto to load the bases before issuing a walk to Carlos Rodriguez that put the Sounds (63-57, 25-20) in front. Two more bases-loaded walks in the inning put the score at 8-5.

In the eighth, Isaac Collins socked a solo home run to make it 9-5. The Jumbo Shrimp failed to muster a hit after the third inning.

Jacksonville, though, was able to build an early lead. Forrest Wall began the game with a single and Javier Sanoja walked. Two batters after that, Deyvison De Los Santos' single plated the contest's first run.

Singles by Griffin Conine and Nick Gordon put runners on the corners to start the second. An RBI ground out off the bat of José Devers put the tally at 2-0.

Nashville got on the board in the bottom of the second. Back-to-back two-out doubles by Miller and Navarreto halved the Jumbo Shrimp advantage.

With one out in the third, Troy Johnston, De Los Santos and Tristan Gray each singled to load the bases. Agustín Ramírez earned a free pass with the bases loaded, and after a pop out, Gordon cashed in two more runs with a base hit to widen the gap to 5-1.

The Sounds began chipping away in the bottom of the third. Freddy Zamora drew a leadoff walk and scored from first on a Collins two-bagger. After a fly out, Collins stole third and scored on an Arroyo sacrifice fly to bring Nashville within 5-3.

Jacksonville and Nashville meet again in Wednesday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Adam Mazur (0-1, 6.92 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Sounds RHP Logan Henderson (1-1, 0.90 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

