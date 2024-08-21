IronPigs Drop Second Game of Series to Red Wings
August 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (56-62, 22-23) did not have a baserunner or hit until the seventh inning as their bats were held under wraps in a 4-1 loss to the Rochester Red Wings (67-53, 29-18) on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Rochester managed to grab a pair of runs early, plating one in the first and second. In the first, Dylan Crews singled to begin the game, stole second, and then scored on a Brady House base hit.
In the second, Trey Lipscomb doubled with one out and Crews drive him in two batters later to make it 2-0.
Carter Kieboom doubled the Red Wings lead as he belted a two-run homer, his seventh of the season, in the fifth.
The 'Pigs didn't get their first baserunner of the day until the seventh innings when Austin Hays was hit by a pitch with one out. This ended the perfect game bid for Red Wings starter Tyler Stuart who then saw his no-hit bid expire one batter later as Scott Kingery roped a triple, plating Hays for the only hit and run of the day for the IronPigs.
Stuart (1-0) earned the win in his triple-A debut for Rochester, allowing just the one run and one hit over 6.2 innings, striking out six.
Kyle Tyler (1-1) turned in six solid frames for the 'Pigs but was saddled with the loss, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk, striking out four.
Rico Garcia (S, 18) set down the side in order in the ninth to close things out for Rochester, striking out two.
The 'Pigs and Red Wings continue their series on Thursday, August 22nd with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Mick Abel (3-8, 5.83) is handed the ball for the 'Pigs while the Red Wings roll out Andrew Alvarez (3-3, 4.34).
IronPigs Drop Second Game of Series to Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
