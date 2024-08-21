Mazur's Gem Helps Jacksonville Blank Nashville

August 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - Adam Mazur fired 6.0 innings of one-hit ball and Deyvison De Los Santos logged three hits, including a home run, on Wednesday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp shut out the Nashville Sounds 5-0 at First Horizon Park.

Mazur (1-1) earned his first victory as a member of the Miami Marlins' organization. He did not cede a hit until Patrick Dorrian doubled to lead off the sixth and wound up fanning four batters without walking a hitter. Josh Simpson made his 2024 Jumbo Shrimp (59-61, 24-21) debut with a scoreless seventh and Elvis Alvarado tossed 2.0 scoreless innings to seal Jacksonville's seventh shutout of the season.

The Jumbo Shrimp earned a wire-to-wire victory over the Sounds (63-58, 25-21). Nashville starter Logan Henderson (1-2) walked Javier Sanoja with one out in the first inning. Two batters later, De Los Santos crushed his MiLB-leading 35th home run to make it 2-0.

De Los Santos doubled with one out in the fourth. Tristan Gray followed with a walk and then Jhonny Pereda singled to load the bases. Nick Gordon cashed in two runs with a base hit to stretch the advantage to 4-0.

The score remained that way until the eighth. De Los Santos and Gray each singled with one out before Pereda was hit by a pitch. Gordon added a sacrifice fly to set the score at 5-0.

Jacksonville and Nashville meet again in Thursday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Darren McCaughan (4-4, 5.13 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Sounds RHP Carlos Rodriguez (7-8, 4.74 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

