Seymour's Pinch Blast Lifts Bulls to 11-6 Win

August 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - Bob Seymour hit a pinch-hit, tie-breaking home run with two outs in the ninth to lift the Durham Bulls past the Syracuse Mets 11-6 on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Seymour, batting for Jonathan Aranda, drove a pitch from recently-signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli (L, 3-3) for a home run to right to put the Bulls up 7-6. The next seven batters would also reach as Durham (22-25) tacked on four more insurance runs.

Former Mets reliever Cole Sulser nailed down the game's final three outs for Durham.

Syracuse (20-26), which hit a pair of home runs in the ninth on Tuesday to capture the opener 3-2, tied the game 6-6 in the eighth on a pinch-hit, two-run shot by Austin Allen against Enmanuel Mejia (W, 7-3).

Heriberto Hernandez homered twice for the Bulls, part of a 4-5 night, driving in four runs in his first game with Durham since July 14th. Tristan Peters swatted a solo home run in the fifth to help put the Bulls up 6-3.

Jacob Lopez worked four innings, allowing five hits and three runs in his start for Durham.

The series continues Thursday night with Ian Seymour (0-1, 2.73) slated to oppose Blade Tidwell (0-6, 5.55) at 6:35 PM ET.

The Bulls return home Tuesday, August 27th against the Buffalo Bisons at 6:35 PM ET.

