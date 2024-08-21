August 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens

IOWA CUBS (52-69) at TOLEDO MUD HENS (57-63)

Wednesday, August 21 - 5:35 PM CT - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

RHP Caleb Kilian (0-0, 2.91) vs. RHP Troy Watson (0-0, 7.41)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Toledo Mud Hens play the second of a six-game series tonight...right-hander Caleb Kilian is scheduled to make his 10th appearance (fourth start) with Iowa...Kilian tossed 4.2 frames of one-run ball in the second game of a doubleheader on Aug. 15 vs. Columbus in his last outing...opposite of Kilian will be right-hander Troy Watson for Toledo...Watson has pitched in 30 games (nine starts) this season between Triple-A Buffalo and Toledo.

EXTRA-INNING WIN: The I-Cubs took the first game of the series last night with a 6-5 win over Toledo in 10 innings...Matt Mervis returned from the injured list and went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Kevin Alcántara and Luis Vázquez each had two hits...Jordan Wicks made the start for Iowa and worked 4.0 scoreless innings allowing just one hit with four strikeouts...Keegan Thompson earned the win in relief after tossing 2.0 shutout frames.

BALLY GOES DEEP: Iowa Cubs catcher Moises Ballesteros hit his eighth home run as an I-Cub in game one Saturday and his 17th of the season (nine with Double-A Tennessee)...he is one of nine players in all of minor league baseball aged 20-or-younger to have at least 17 longballs this season...Bally has homered three times in his last nine games.

THE BIG O: Cubs' No. 3 prospect Owen Caissie hit his 13th home run of the season in the first game of the doubleheader Thursday and has homered in three of his last 10 games...Caissie homered in back-to-back games from Aug. 4-6 this season which marked the first time he has done so since July 30- Aug. 1, 2023 with Double-A Tennessee...additionally, it was the seventh time the outfielder has done so in his career.

MATTY ICE: Matt Shaw went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI in the first game of Saturday's games...it marked his second straight game with a homer and the third time he has homered in back-to-back games in his career and first since July 28- 30, 2024 with Tennessee...Shaw hit .421 (8- for-19) with two home runs vs. Columbus.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa earned a one-run last night vs. Toledo to improve to 25-17 in such games this year...Iowa has played the most one-run games in the International League during this season (42) ahead of next-closest Jacksonville (41).

LOUIE, LOUIE: Since returning from the injured list on Aug. 15, Iowa infielder Luis Vázquez is batting .368 (7-for-19) with five extra-base hits and four RBI...he hit two home runs in his first game back, marking his second multi-home run game of the 2024 season with the other coming on April 9 at St. Paul and the fourth of his career.

EXTRA, EXTRA: Iowa improved to 6-6 in extra-inning games in last night's 10 inning contest...marked their first extra-inning game since Aug. 11 at Omaha in which they lost 4-3 in 12 frames...Iowa had last won in extra-innings on Aug. 4 vs. St. Paul by a 10-9 score (11).

VS. TOLEDO: Iowa and Toledo are playing their third series of the season and first at Fifth Third Field...with last night's win, the I-Cubs have won eight of the 13 games played between the two clubs...in terms of the all-time series between the I-Cubs and the Mud Hens, Toledo leads with a mark of 37-27 and Toledo also leads in games that have been played at Fifth Third Field with a mark of 13-6.

SHUT DOWN CALEB: Tonight's starter Caleb Kilian has gone 0-0 with a 0.54 ERA (1 ER in 16.2 IP) in his last four outings dating back to July 28 vs. Indianapolis...in six appearances (one start) on the road this season between Advanced-A South Bend and Iowa, Caleb has posted a 0.77 ERA (1 ER in 11.2 IP) with seven strikeouts.

UPHILL: After recording the longest losing streak of the season from July 23- Aug. 1 (nine games), Iowa has gone 9-7 in their last 15 games dating back to Aug. 2...the I-Cubs last two series have been six-game splits with First Half Champions Omaha (Kansas City) and Columbus (Cleveland).

