Early Deficit Dooms Bisons in 5-2 Loss to Omaha

August 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons were unable to solve the Omaha Storm Chasers bullpen in a 5-2 loss at Sahlen Field Wednesday afternoon.

The Storm Chasers struck first in the top of the first with a three-run opening. The Bisons turned two with the bases loaded but Ryan Fitzgerald would score to put the Bisons down 1-0. Tyler Gentry extended the early lead to 3-0 with a two-run homer.

Daniel Lynch IV had an excellent outing for Omaha on Wednesday and was a crucial piece towards maintaining the lead for the club. Lynch would finish the afternoon with eight strikeouts in six innings of work. This included not giving up a basehit or a run until the bottom of the fourth. He would go onto give up three hits and two runs.

Luis De Los Santos brought the Bisons back within reach in the bottom of the fourth. De Los Santos cut the deficit to 3-2 with a two-run homer of his own and his sixth of the season. Rafael Lantigua would also score for the first runs of the afternoon.

Omaha responded in the top of the fifth starting with an RBI single courtesy of Cam Devanney. CJ Alexnader would score to give the Storm Chasers a 5-2 lead to close the half inning and secure the win over Buffalo.

Trenton Wallace got the start for the Buffalo bullpen and would throw for 3.1 innings and give up six hits, three runs, five walks and notch three strikeouts. Luis Quinones pitched for 2.2 innings in relief and gave up two runs and three hits but would throw two strikeouts.

Hagen Danner made his return to the Bisons bullpen after being placed on the injured list in April. Danner would only pitch for an inning in the loss to Omaha, but it would be a hitless and scoreless inning.

Luis Frias and Hayden Juenger would pitch the final innings for Buffalo with Juenger notching a strikeout.

The Bisons and Omaha will meet back at Sahlen Field for game three of the series on Thursday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with newcomer Jake Bloss expected to make his second home start as a member of the Bisons.

