Joey Votto Announces his Retirement from Baseball on Social Media

August 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

One of baseball's best over the last two decades, Buffalo Bisons first baseman Joey Votto has announced his retirement.

Votto, a six-time All-Star who hit 356 home runs during a 17-year big league career, used his Instagram account on Wednesday night to announce his retirement from the game of baseball. The longtime Cincinnati Reds player has spent the last month with the Bisons, appearing in 15 games with a home run and four RBI with the Herd. The last home run of his illustrious career came on August 4 in a Buffalo victory in Worcester.

The next stop for Votto may just be Cooperstown! Votto played in 2,056 Major League games and averaged .294 with a career .409 on-base percentage and a 920 OPS. He was the Most Valuable Player in the National League in 2010, just his third full season in the Bigs. That year, he hit .324 with 36 doubles, 37 home runs, 113 RBI, 91 walks and a 1.024 OPS in 150 games. A year later, he captured his first Gold Glove award at first base. Votto hit .300 or better in nine of his 17 seasons.

Votto retires with 2,135 career Major League hits and a 64.4 BWAR. Votto ranks second in Reds franchise history in homers, doubles (459) and OPS, first in walks (1,365), third in runs (1,171), fourth in hits (2,135) and fifth in games played.

In his retirement post made just outside of Sahlen Field, Votto said.

"Finally, to the MLB fans. You energized me with your cheers, I loved the boos, the trash talk, the moments where I broke a road cities moment, or was humbled on stage. I'll never forget, early in my career, my first time at Wrigley Field and the crowd standing and cheering toward my failure. I remember standing at the plate, smiling and thinking, this is my home. I belong here. I was myself in this sport. I was able to be my best self. I played this sport with every last ounce of my body, heart, and mind. Thank you for everything."

