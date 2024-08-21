RailRiders Fall, 7-6, in Ten

August 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped 7-6 in ten innings to the St. Paul Saints. The RailRiders could not hold on to an early five-run advantage and were walked-off on Wednesday night.

The RailRiders opened with Phil Bickford and the first inning started off very dramatic for St. Paul. Payton Eeles shot a ball into left centerfield that banged off the wall. The umpires originally called it a home run, but after meeting overturned it to a double. A sacrifice fly sent the runner in for a 1-0 lead.

SWB tied it up quickly their next time at the plate. Taylor Trammell doubled to reach and raced home on JC Escarra's RBI single.

In the third, Kevin Smith led off with a two-bagger of his own. A Jasson Domínguez fielder's choice pushed him across the plate for a 2-1 advantage. Carlos Narvaez followed with a run-scoring single to add another.

Bickford finished with a clean secondary inning and Victor González followed with two quiet frames of his own.

The RailRiders posted one more off of Smith's sacrifice fly in the fourth to make it 4-1. They tacked on two more in the sixth. Trammell singled, stole second, and moved to third on an error. Escarra batted him home and scored as well on a Smith RBI base hit.

Things changed direction for the Saints in the seventh inning. A double, an error, and a walk loaded the bases with no one out. Diego A. Castillo unloaded for a grand slam to make it a 6-5 ballgame.

In the next frame, Rhylan Bannon led off with a pinch hit single. Even though Anthony Misiewicz got a swinging strikeout, a passed ball allowed the tying run to cross the plate.

Neither team could drive in a run in the ninth so the game went into extras.

Joey Gerber (L, 0-1) came out in the bottom half of the tenth in still a tie game. Manager Shelley Duncan brought in Jahmai Jones for a fifth infielder, but Anthony Prato lined a walk-off single to right field. St. Paul won the contest 7-6.

The RailRiders take on the Saints tomorrow at 8:07 PM Eastern Time. Southpaw Edgar Barclay is set to face Caleb Boushley. SWB returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, August 27, to open a series against the Rochester Red Wings. Purchase tickets for any 2024 RailRiders home game and get the latest promotional details at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 26-20, 69-51

