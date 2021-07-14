Woodchucks Battle Rain, Beat Booyah
July 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release
WAUSAU, WI - Wednesday afternoon's matchup between the Wisconsin Woodchucks and Green Bay Booyah was halted midgame for three hours and 20 minutes due to weather.
But just two at bats after the resumption of play in the sixth inning, Jacob Burke launched a two-run home run with Gino Groover on first from a base hit immediately before the long delay.
That would be enough for the Woodchucks, who gave a run back a frame later but kept control of the lead when play was ordered closed once again with precipitation reintensifying in the top of the seventh at 5:26 p.m.
Having completed the minimum five innings, the contest was ruled official at 6:10 and the Woodchucks claimed a 4-3 win in what was slated to be Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader.
With no outs and Groover on first in the bottom of the sixth at 1:50 p.m. and the score tied 2-2, umpires ordered the tarp installed over the playing surface with the rainfall rate rapidly increasing. The tarp was pulled back off as the downpour dissolved into a drizzle as the afternoon passed, allowing play to restart at 5:10 p.m.
Green Bay struck first in the 12:05 scheduled matchup with a two-run home run in the top of the third. The Woodchucks answered in the home half of the inning as Groover doubled Tyler Kehoe home before scoring himself off the bat of Stephen Reid.
The Woodchucks improve to 26-18 with the win and 5-4 in the second half of the season. They also clinch the season series over the Booyah, having won all seven matchups against the Ashwaubenon club.
Top Performers
Starting pitcher Dante Chirico pitched five innings, and allowed two runs, one earned with a strikeout.
Collin Millar pitched a shutout sixth inning and earned the win.
Burke went 1-3 with a two-run home run, being credited with two RBI and a run.
Groover was 2-3 with an RBI and two runs.
Reid went 1-3 with an RBI.
Kehoe scored a run and was 1-3.
Next Up
The Woodchucks' scheduled Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader has been postponed and will be made up on July 29 as part of a doubleheader.
The Chucks visit Fond du Lac Thursday and Friday before returning home Saturday to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. The 6:05 p.m. first pitch on July 17 will feature post-game fireworks presented by North Star Mohican Casino Resort!
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2021
- Rox Come Through in Extras, Win Game One of Doubleheader - St. Cloud Rox
- Booyah Fall to 'Chucks in Shortened Game - Green Bay Booyah
- Rochester Drops First of Two with Waterloo - Rochester Honkers
- Woodchucks Battle Rain, Beat Booyah - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Huskies Hang on in Game One of Doubleheader - Duluth Huskies
- Stingers Fall in Game 1 of Doubleheader to Loggers - Willmar Stingers
- Six Current and Former Rox Players Selected in 2021 MLB Draft - St. Cloud Rox
- Kalamazoo Has 10 Players Drafted in 2021 MLB Draft - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Loggers Have League-High 11 Former Players Drafted - La Crosse Loggers
- Mallards Host Doubleheader against Lakeshore - Madison Mallards
- Ten Rafters Selected in 2021 MLB Draft - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- One Hundred Former Northwoods League Players Chosen in the 2021 MLB Draft - Northwoods
- Bucks See 3 Former Players Selected in 2021 MLB Draft - Waterloo Bucks
- Booyah Look to Ahead to 'Chucks - Green Bay Booyah
- Traverse City Outsluggs Rockford 22-9 - Rockford Rivets
- MoonDogs Blowout Huskies to Get Back in Win Column - Mankato MoonDogs
- Honkers Late Heroics Not Enough in Loss to Waterloo - Rochester Honkers
- Kingfish Win Suspended Game, Drop Game One, Game Two Postponed - Kenosha Kingfish
- Stingers Sweep Express, Take Game 2, 15-11 - Willmar Stingers
- Huskies Drop Game Two in Mankato - Duluth Huskies
- Rafters Walked off by Mallards, Split Home and Home Series - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.