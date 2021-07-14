Bucks See 3 Former Players Selected in 2021 MLB Draft

Waterloo, Iowa - Three former Waterloo Bucks were drafted during the 2021 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft. Christian McGowan, Bennett Hostetler, and Drew Irvine all heard their names called during the three-day draft which began on Sunday of this week.

The first former Waterloo player selected in the 2021 MLB Draft was pitcher Christian McGowan. McGowan was taken in the 7th round with the 205th overall pick by the Philadelphia Phillies. A product of Eastern Oklahoma State Junior College, McGowan played for the Bucks in 2020 where the righty posted a 2-1 record, a 2.93 ERA, and 16 strikeouts with one save.

With the 539th overall pick (18th round), the Miami Marlins selected shortstop Bennett Hostetler, who played with the Bucks in 2019. A product of North Dakota State University, Hostetler finished his only season in Waterloo with a .287 average with three home runs, 20 RBI, and five stolen bases.

Former Waterloo right-handed pitcher Drew Irvine, a University of Iowa product, was taken in the 19th round with the 553rd pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Irvine appeared in seven games for the Bucks in 2019, finishing with a 0-3 record and 17 strikeouts with a 4.65 ERA.

