Rox Come Through in Extras, Win Game One of Doubleheader
July 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
Mankato, MN - Through two rain delays, St. Cloud (32-9) battled to come through in the tenth inning with an 8-7 victory over Mankato (29-13) to open Wednesday's doubleheader.
St. Cloud continues to stretch its lead for the best record in the Northwoods League with the victory over the MoonDogs. The Rox now have a three-and-a-half game advantage on the rest of the league after winning their sixth consecutive game. For the full Northwoods League standings, click here.
Cody Kelly (Minnesota) had the go-ahead base hit to give the Rox the lead in the tenth inning, dropping in a single to left field. Kelly had two hits on the day, earning him three multi-hit games in his last four outings.
In the bottom of the tenth, Connor Barison (Washington State) came on and had to work out of a jam with a runner on third and just one out. Barison retired the top two batters in the Mankato lineup to earn his fifth save of the season.
Jordan Barth (Augustana) continues to be one of the best bats in the Rox lineup, having three hits again today. Barth also made a spectacular barehand catch and throw in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.
Late in the game, Andrew Morones (San Joaquin Delta) helped the Rox keep the game tied. In the eighth, Morones caught a pop-up on a bunt to foil a squeeze attempt that would've given Mankato the lead.
Game two of the doubleheader from Mankato is set to begin around 7:30 pm at ISG Field as the Rox look for their seventh straight win. After that, the Rox head back home for a two-game series with Bismarck starting on Thursday.
Images from this story
|
Andrew Pinckney of the St. Cloud Rox
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2021
- Rox Come Through in Extras, Win Game One of Doubleheader - St. Cloud Rox
- Booyah Fall to 'Chucks in Shortened Game - Green Bay Booyah
- Rochester Drops First of Two with Waterloo - Rochester Honkers
- Woodchucks Battle Rain, Beat Booyah - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Huskies Hang on in Game One of Doubleheader - Duluth Huskies
- Stingers Fall in Game 1 of Doubleheader to Loggers - Willmar Stingers
- Six Current and Former Rox Players Selected in 2021 MLB Draft - St. Cloud Rox
- Kalamazoo Has 10 Players Drafted in 2021 MLB Draft - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Loggers Have League-High 11 Former Players Drafted - La Crosse Loggers
- Mallards Host Doubleheader against Lakeshore - Madison Mallards
- Ten Rafters Selected in 2021 MLB Draft - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- One Hundred Former Northwoods League Players Chosen in the 2021 MLB Draft - Northwoods
- Bucks See 3 Former Players Selected in 2021 MLB Draft - Waterloo Bucks
- Booyah Look to Ahead to 'Chucks - Green Bay Booyah
- Traverse City Outsluggs Rockford 22-9 - Rockford Rivets
- MoonDogs Blowout Huskies to Get Back in Win Column - Mankato MoonDogs
- Honkers Late Heroics Not Enough in Loss to Waterloo - Rochester Honkers
- Kingfish Win Suspended Game, Drop Game One, Game Two Postponed - Kenosha Kingfish
- Stingers Sweep Express, Take Game 2, 15-11 - Willmar Stingers
- Huskies Drop Game Two in Mankato - Duluth Huskies
- Rafters Walked off by Mallards, Split Home and Home Series - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Cloud Rox Stories
- Rox Come Through in Extras, Win Game One of Doubleheader
- Six Current and Former Rox Players Selected in 2021 MLB Draft
- Rox Finish Dominant Sweep of Loggers, Win Fifth Straight Game
- Rox Dominate from Start to Finish, Blow out Loggers
- Rox Sweep Bucks to Win Final Three Games of the Road Trip