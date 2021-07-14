Rox Come Through in Extras, Win Game One of Doubleheader

July 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release









Andrew Pinckney of the St. Cloud Rox

(St. Cloud Rox) Andrew Pinckney of the St. Cloud Rox(St. Cloud Rox)

Mankato, MN - Through two rain delays, St. Cloud (32-9) battled to come through in the tenth inning with an 8-7 victory over Mankato (29-13) to open Wednesday's doubleheader.

St. Cloud continues to stretch its lead for the best record in the Northwoods League with the victory over the MoonDogs. The Rox now have a three-and-a-half game advantage on the rest of the league after winning their sixth consecutive game. For the full Northwoods League standings, click here.

Cody Kelly (Minnesota) had the go-ahead base hit to give the Rox the lead in the tenth inning, dropping in a single to left field. Kelly had two hits on the day, earning him three multi-hit games in his last four outings.

In the bottom of the tenth, Connor Barison (Washington State) came on and had to work out of a jam with a runner on third and just one out. Barison retired the top two batters in the Mankato lineup to earn his fifth save of the season.

Jordan Barth (Augustana) continues to be one of the best bats in the Rox lineup, having three hits again today. Barth also made a spectacular barehand catch and throw in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

Late in the game, Andrew Morones (San Joaquin Delta) helped the Rox keep the game tied. In the eighth, Morones caught a pop-up on a bunt to foil a squeeze attempt that would've given Mankato the lead.

Game two of the doubleheader from Mankato is set to begin around 7:30 pm at ISG Field as the Rox look for their seventh straight win. After that, the Rox head back home for a two-game series with Bismarck starting on Thursday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.