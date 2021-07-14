Rox Split Doubleheader with MoonDogs, Still Hold League's Best Record
July 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
Mankato, MN - After winning the long opening game of the doubleheader, St. Cloud (32-10) couldn't get the bats going in the night cap in a 3-0 loss to Mankato (30-13).
Riley Cornelio (TCU) had his best outing of the season as Wednesday night's starting pitcher, allowing just one run on one hit in his five innings of work. Cornelio struck out nine MoonDogs during his time on the bump in game two.
The Rox' bats had a hard time heating up in the second game of the doubleheader, recording just two hits. Jordan Barth (Augustana) had a hit in the first inning, bringing his total on the day up to four leading the team.
Joe Battaglia (Southern University) came in late and cleaned up for the Rox, pitching two and two-thirds innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits and gave the bats a chance in the ninth inning.
For a full box score from Wednesday's first game, click here.
St. Cloud still sits at the top of the Northwoods League Standings after the doubleheader and maintained the two-and-a-half game advantage over Mankato this season. For the full Northwoods League standings, click here.
The Rox return home for a two-game series against the Bismarck Larks over the next two days. First pitch from Joe Faber Field is scheduled for 7:05 pm.
Images from this story
|
Nick Yovetich of the St. Cloud Rox high fives Chisel, the team mascot
