Kalamazoo Has 10 Players Drafted in 2021 MLB Draft

Kalamazoo, MI - The 2021 MLB Draft took place this past weekend and 10 former Kalamazoo players were selected. In recent years, Kalamazoo has seen plenty of players make the jump to the professional level. 2014 Growlers John Schreiber (Boston) and Caleb Baragar (San Francisco) both have made their way onto MLB rosters.

Of the 10 players selected this past weekend, five played for the Growlers in 2018, two in 2019, three played in Kalamazoo in 2020 including Blake Dunn who also played part of the 2021 season here in Kalamazoo. Ian Leatherman and Shawn Goosenberg were both MacDaddies during the Michigan Pod system in 2020. Below are each of the Kalamazoo players selected in this year's draft.

Zack Gelof, University of Virginia - Round 2, Pick 60 Oakland Athletics

Joey Loperfido, Duke University - Round 7, Pick 208 Houston Astros

Tommy Sommer, Indiana University - Round 10, Pick 305 Chicago White Sox

Niko Kavadas, University of Notre Dame - Round 11, Pick 316 Boston Red Sox

Blake Dunn, Western Michigan University - Round 15, Pick 450 Cincinnati Reds

Ian Leatherman, Central Michigan University - Round 16, Pick 491 Tampa Bay Rays

Kyle Virbitsky, Penn State University - Round 17, Pick 518 Oakland Athletics

Luke Boyd, Baylor University - Round 17, Pick 520 San Diego Padres

Mike Paredes, San Diego State University - Round 18, Pick 549 Minnesota Twins

Shawn Goosenberg, Northwestern University - Round 19, Pick 575 Chicago White Sox

