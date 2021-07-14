Kalamazoo Has 10 Players Drafted in 2021 MLB Draft
July 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The 2021 MLB Draft took place this past weekend and 10 former Kalamazoo players were selected. In recent years, Kalamazoo has seen plenty of players make the jump to the professional level. 2014 Growlers John Schreiber (Boston) and Caleb Baragar (San Francisco) both have made their way onto MLB rosters.
Of the 10 players selected this past weekend, five played for the Growlers in 2018, two in 2019, three played in Kalamazoo in 2020 including Blake Dunn who also played part of the 2021 season here in Kalamazoo. Ian Leatherman and Shawn Goosenberg were both MacDaddies during the Michigan Pod system in 2020. Below are each of the Kalamazoo players selected in this year's draft.
Zack Gelof, University of Virginia - Round 2, Pick 60 Oakland Athletics
Joey Loperfido, Duke University - Round 7, Pick 208 Houston Astros
Tommy Sommer, Indiana University - Round 10, Pick 305 Chicago White Sox
Niko Kavadas, University of Notre Dame - Round 11, Pick 316 Boston Red Sox
Blake Dunn, Western Michigan University - Round 15, Pick 450 Cincinnati Reds
Ian Leatherman, Central Michigan University - Round 16, Pick 491 Tampa Bay Rays
Kyle Virbitsky, Penn State University - Round 17, Pick 518 Oakland Athletics
Luke Boyd, Baylor University - Round 17, Pick 520 San Diego Padres
Mike Paredes, San Diego State University - Round 18, Pick 549 Minnesota Twins
Shawn Goosenberg, Northwestern University - Round 19, Pick 575 Chicago White Sox
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2021
- Kalamazoo Has 10 Players Drafted in 2021 MLB Draft - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Loggers Have League-High 11 Former Players Drafted - La Crosse Loggers
- Mallards Host Doubleheader against Lakeshore - Madison Mallards
- Ten Rafters Selected in 2021 MLB Draft - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- One Hundred Former Northwoods League Players Chosen in the 2021 MLB Draft - Northwoods
- Bucks See 3 Former Players Selected in 2021 MLB Draft - Waterloo Bucks
- Booyah Look to Ahead to 'Chucks - Green Bay Booyah
- Traverse City Outsluggs Rockford 22-9 - Rockford Rivets
- MoonDogs Blowout Huskies to Get Back in Win Column - Mankato MoonDogs
- Honkers Late Heroics Not Enough in Loss to Waterloo - Rochester Honkers
- Kingfish Win Suspended Game, Drop Game One, Game Two Postponed - Kenosha Kingfish
- Stingers Sweep Express, Take Game 2, 15-11 - Willmar Stingers
- Huskies Drop Game Two in Mankato - Duluth Huskies
- Rafters Walked off by Mallards, Split Home and Home Series - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Growlers Stories
- Kalamazoo Has 10 Players Drafted in 2021 MLB Draft
- Battery Pair of Ballestero, Krkovski Power Growlers to Second Straight Win
- Growlers Get First Win of Second Half over Bombers 9-1
- Dunkelberger's Six Strong Innings Not Enough in Loss to Bombers
- Mallards Complete Sweep of Growlers with 7-4 Win