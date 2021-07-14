Mallards Host Doubleheader against Lakeshore

July 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







Following a thrilling 7-6 win on a walk-off home run, the Madison Mallards (5-2) are staying in Madison to host the Lakeshore Chinooks (3-6) for a doubleheader.

Last night the Mallards were up 5-2 against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, but were then trailing 6-5 heading into the ninth. Cam Cratic (Missouri State) led off the ninth with a single and then Alex Iadisernia (Elon) walked the game off with a two-run bomb.

That win earned the Mallards a split with the Rafters and got them their fifth win in the last six games. Lakeshore is coming off a series with the Woodchucks where they got swept in a doubleheader on Monday and then won 13-1 yesterday.

Starting on the mound for the Mallards in game one will be Kyle Subers (Lafayette College). Subers has mostly pitched out of the bullpen but this will be his second start as he owns a 10.80 ERA in 11.2 total innings pitched.

Starting for the Chinooks on the mound will be Blake Malatestinic (Eastern Illinois). The righty has made six starts this season and owns a 3.86 ERA in 21 total innings pitched.

This is a scheduled double-header with both games being a full nine innings. Game one is scheduled to start at 12:05 p.m. with game two slated for a 6:35 p.m. start.

For game two, fans at the Duck Pond can receive a Pete Alonso bobblehead. Also, all adults first beer for the night game will be free as a promotion based on Alonso winning the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.