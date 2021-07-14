Stingers Fall in Game 2 of Doubleheader 4-2

July 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Loggers sweep the doubleheader from the Stingers on Wednesday, taking the nightcap 4-2.

The Loggers scored first in the top of the second, on a two-run single by Chase Davis. Kevin Sim homered in the top of the third to extend the lead to 3-0.

Willmar got on the board in the last of the sixth, when Tate Meiners lined a two-run single to center with one out in the inning. Those were the only two runs of the night for the Stingers, and they recorded seven total hits and left nine on base.

In the ninth, the Loggers extended their lead on a single by Poncho Ruiz to score Brandon Fields from second.

Emmett Olson started for La Crosse, going five innings, allowing three hits, two runs (one earned), three walks, six strikeouts. For the Stingers, Sasha Jabusch went six innings, giving up eight hits, three runs (all earned), two walks and five strikeouts.

The Stingers are on the road for the final four games before the All-Star Break. They'll be in Rochester on Thursday and Friday, and Bismarck Saturday and Sunday. Thursday's first pitch from Mayo Field is 6:35 p.m.

The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.