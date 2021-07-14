Ten Rafters Selected in 2021 MLB Draft

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Ten former Wisconsin Rapids Rafters were chosen in the 2021 MLB Draft, including Matt Osterberg, a two-year Rafter pitcher, and Jack Thomas-Wold, who played in 98 games for Wisconsin Rapids.

The 2020 Rafters consisted of four players drafted, Spencer Arrighetti, Travis Adams, Billy Cook, and Glenn Albanese. The 2019 squad featured three selections, Peter Matt, Osvaldo Tovalia, and Jack Sinclair while 2018 was represented by Will Frizzell.

Matt Osterberg was a member of the 2021 and 2019 teams, and Jack Thomas-Wold the 2018 and 2020 squads respectively.

Spencer Arrighetti was selected by the Houston Astros with the 178th overall pick in round six. Arrighetti had a 3.12 ERA in 2021 with the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns. With the Rafters, he pitched 24 innings, allowing just five hits, no earned runs, and 37 strikeouts in the 2020 season.

Travis Adams totaled 33 innings with the Rafters and allowed only six runs. He was taken by the Minnesota Twins with pick 189 in the sixth round. Adams posted a 4.31 ERA in 14 starts with Sacramento State in 2021.

Wisconsin Rapids' home run leader in 2020, Billy Cook, was drafted. Cook blasted 17 home runs in 2021 with Pepperdine University, and the Baltimore Orioles' last pick of day two, round 10, pick 287 was used to select Cook.

Peter Matt and Osvaldo Tovalia were taken within three picks of each other. Tovalia led Wisconsin Rapids in doubles in the 2019 season, and the third baseman was chosen by the Chicago Cubs with pick 301. Matt looks to add speed as he did with the Rafters with 18 stolen bases in 2019, to the Chicago Cubs, who took him with pick 304 out of Duke University.

2018's RBI leader Jack Thomas Wold got the call from Queens, as the New York Mets, nabbed him with pick 352 in round 12. Thomas-Wold batted .429 in his senior season at UNLV.

Round 15 saw two Rats off the board. Glenn Albanese who allowed just five runs in seven starts in 2020 was taken by the Los Angeles Angels with pick 441. Pick 445 was used by the Philadelphia Phillies on Matt Osterberg. Osterberg this season posted a 1.93 ERA in five starts, with double-digit strikeouts in two.

The Washington Nationals welcome to the nation's capital two former Rafters. Jack Sinclair, a Coral Spring, Florida native who made 12 starts, tied for most in 2020, went in round 16, while Will Frizzell became a Nat in round eight.

