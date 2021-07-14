Rafters Drop Game One, Game Two of Doubleheader Postponed against Dock Spiders
July 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (22-23) and Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders (29-15) played one of two scheduled games today at Witter Field. Game one was won by Fondy by the score of 3-1 after six innings. The rainfall that shortened and ended game one, persisted, and postponed game two.
The Dock Spiders opened up game one with three hits in the first inning, an RBI single plated the first run.
Wisconsin Rapids responded with an RBI single from Angelo D'Acunto (Holy Cross) in the bottom of the second inning. It was the catcher's fifth RBI in his last six games played.
After Rafters starter Ben Schoneman (Colorado School of Mines) worked a 1-2-3 second and third, the Dock Spiders once again had a three-hit inning, bringing home two runs in the fourth to reclaim the lead.
The Rafters loaded the bases in the fifth via three walks but left the runners stranded.
The game was delayed after a downpour began in the seventh inning around 1:30 p.m. The game was ruled official, with an attempt to play game two at the originally scheduled 6:35 p.m.
With rain on and off throughout the afternoon, the tarp was pulled off at 5:50 p.m. It was pulled back and recovered the diamond, 15 minutes after the original first pitch time. The game was officially postponed at 7:35 p.m.
The Rafters hit the road for four games before the All-Star break. Tomorrow July 15th, they face the Lakeshore Chinooks at Kapco Park, first pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. Pitcher Will Haberstock (North Alabama) will take the ball and make his 2021 debut with the Rafters.
