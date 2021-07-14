One Hundred Former Northwoods League Players Chosen in the 2021 MLB Draft

July 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The 2021 Major League First-Year Player Draft was held July 11 through July 13. This year's draft was twenty rounds. The draft last season was shortened to five rounds due to the pandemic after it had been forty rounds in the past.

The highest Northwoods League alum picked in this year's draft was Jordan Wicks, a junior left-handed pitcher from Kansas State. Wicks was picked in the 1st round by the Chicago Cubs with the 21st overall pick. Wicks played for the Rockford Rivets in 2020.

Of the one hundred players drafted twelve of them had played in the Northwoods League Major League Dreams Showcase. The Major League Dreams Showcase brings together 100 of the Northwoods League's top prospects to form four teams for a day of scouting workouts and double-header action. Played in front of Major League scouts, the Showcase provides an invaluable platform for players looking to one day make it into the professional ranks. Participating players are hand-selected by a panel of MLB scouts, distinguishing this event from the more traditional All-Star Game format that features representatives from every team. This year's Major League Dreams Showcase will be held on August 3 in La Crosse.

The La Crosse Loggers had a league-high, eleven players drafted this year. The highest pick for the Loggers was outfielder Ryan Holgate from Arizona. Holgate was selected by the Cardinals in the Competitive Balance B round which took place right after the 2nd round. The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters had ten former players selected. The Oakland Athletics selected a MLB high nine former Northwoods League players.

After playing last season due to pods being formed for play in Traverse City, Kalamazoo and Kenosha the Northern Michigan Dune Bears, Great Lakes Resorters, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies and the K-Town Bobbers all had players selected.

The full list of 2021 NWL draftees can be found by going to www.northwoodsleague.com and clicking the League Info link at the top of the page and then select NWL Alumni and Draft Highlights.

As the Northwoods League continues the 2021 season, fans everywhere can take advantage of free video streaming. Games are viewable on PC or on mobile devices, tablets, and select smart TV services. More information can be found on the league website or by going to watchnwl.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.