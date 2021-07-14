Booyah Fall to 'Chucks in Shortened Game

WAUSAU, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah fell to the Wisconsin Woodchucks in what turned into a seven-inning game, 4-3.

The Booyah got on the board first courtesy of a Nadir Lewis (Princeton) two-run home run in the third inning. The Woodchucks answered right back with two of their own in the bottom half of the same inning. The score would remain tied entering the bottom of the sixth. Then, a four hour and 19-minute rain delay followed at Athletic Park.

When play finally resumed, with the rain continuing to fall, the Woodchucks hit a two-run home run to give them a 4-2 lead. In the top of the seventh, Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) reached on an error by the third baseman to score Nadir Lewis and make it a one-run game. Pearson then advanced to second on a walk issued to Dayson Croes, but the umpires then called for a rain delay once more.

The game was called soon afterwards as an official game and a 4-3 loss to the Booyah. Wednesday's second game has been rescheduled for July 29.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Thursday, July 15 for a game against the Madison Mallards. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. Fans in attendance will receive a Vintage Booyah Player bobblehead, presented by Auto Select. It will also be Thirsty Thursdays with Bud Light and 101 WIXX. Half price taps through the end of the fifth inning. Fans can also purchase a $25 Bud Light Party Patio ticket. This includes all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, baked beans, potato chips and cookies 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the fifth inning. This also includes all-you-can-drink domestic and craft drafts 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the 8th inning, along with complimentary Pepsi products.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

