Stingers Fall in Game 1 of Doubleheader to Loggers

July 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - La Crosse beats Willmar in Game 1 of the twin bill, 11-6.

Each team scored once in the first after neither starter (Cole Colleran for La Crosse and Josh Wintroub for Willmar) could find the strike zone. Both pitchers walked three in the opening inning.

The Loggers scored the next three, capped off by two-run home run by TJ Manteufel to make it 4-1. Willmar then responded in the third and fourth innings, on a solo homer by Carter Howell and two-run fourth, on an RBI groundout by Matt Enck and RBI single by Howell. In the sixth, the Loggers scored seven times, taking advantage of fielding miscues by the Stingers. Kevin Sim capped off the inning with a two-run home run, and by that inning's end, the Loggers were up 11-4.

The Stingers scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, but that was all they could muster for the rest of the game.

Game 2 of the twin bill is later Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. from Bill Taunton Stadium.

