MoonDogs Blowout Huskies to Get Back in Win Column

MANKATO, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (29-12) upended the Duluth Huskies (16-24) with a convincing 13-2 victory, Tuesday at ISG Field.

After the Huskies grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third, the MoonDogs mounted multi-run surges in the fourth, fifth and seventh inning en route to a 13-2 victory.Â Evan BerkeyÂ (Evansville) had big night with the bat and led a MoonDogs lineup that outhit the opposing Huskies 9-5. Berkey boasted a 2-for-4 line with a double, three RBI and a pair of runs scored.

The MoonDogs winning pitcher was southpawÂ John LundgrenÂ (North Alabama), who moved to 2-1 in 2021,Â Â after starting pitcherÂ Jarret KrzyzanowskiÂ (Nova Southeastern) went four innings on the bump in his sixth start of the summer. Lundgrn logged a pair of innings allowing one hit and walking two in a scoreless relief outing.

The loss went to Duluth'sÂ Cameron PoolÂ (Murray State) who fell to 0-1 after going just 3.1 innings and allowing three hits, four runs, walking five and striking out four.

Wednesday marks a doubleheader at ISG with the St. Cloud Rox for the Mankato MoonDogs. First pitches are slated for 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m.

