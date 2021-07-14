MoonDogs Blowout Huskies to Get Back in Win Column
July 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release
MANKATO, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (29-12) upended the Duluth Huskies (16-24) with a convincing 13-2 victory, Tuesday at ISG Field.
After the Huskies grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third, the MoonDogs mounted multi-run surges in the fourth, fifth and seventh inning en route to a 13-2 victory.Â Evan BerkeyÂ (Evansville) had big night with the bat and led a MoonDogs lineup that outhit the opposing Huskies 9-5. Berkey boasted a 2-for-4 line with a double, three RBI and a pair of runs scored.
The MoonDogs winning pitcher was southpawÂ John LundgrenÂ (North Alabama), who moved to 2-1 in 2021,Â Â after starting pitcherÂ Jarret KrzyzanowskiÂ (Nova Southeastern) went four innings on the bump in his sixth start of the summer. Lundgrn logged a pair of innings allowing one hit and walking two in a scoreless relief outing.
The loss went to Duluth'sÂ Cameron PoolÂ (Murray State) who fell to 0-1 after going just 3.1 innings and allowing three hits, four runs, walking five and striking out four.
Wednesday marks a doubleheader at ISG with the St. Cloud Rox for the Mankato MoonDogs. First pitches are slated for 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2021
- Bucks See 3 Former Players Selected in 2021 MLB Draft - Waterloo Bucks
- Booyah Look to Ahead to 'Chucks - Green Bay Booyah
- Traverse City Outsluggs Rockford 22-9 - Rockford Rivets
- MoonDogs Blowout Huskies to Get Back in Win Column - Mankato MoonDogs
- Honkers Late Heroics Not Enough in Loss to Waterloo - Rochester Honkers
- Kingfish Win Suspended Game, Drop Game One, Game Two Postponed - Kenosha Kingfish
- Stingers Sweep Express, Take Game 2, 15-11 - Willmar Stingers
- Huskies Drop Game Two in Mankato - Duluth Huskies
- Rafters Walked off by Mallards, Split Home and Home Series - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mankato MoonDogs Stories
- MoonDogs Blowout Huskies to Get Back in Win Column
- MoonDogs Drop Third Straight Contest in 8-3 Loss to Duluth
- MoonDogs Suffer First Sweep at ISG Field against Express
- MoonDogs Winning Streak Comes to Close Hosting Express
- MoonDogs Complete Four-Game Sweep of Bucks with Another Strong Offensive Showing