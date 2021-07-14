Six Current and Former Rox Players Selected in 2021 MLB Draft

St. Cloud, MN - As the twenty-round 2021 MLB Draft took place over the past three days, six current and former members of the St. Cloud Rox heard their names called.

Shortstop Jack Winkler, who spent his college days with San Francisco University and the last two summers with the Rox was chosen on Monday afternoon in the tenth round by the Oakland Athletics. He played in 29 games with the Rox this season. Over two seasons, Winkler hit just over .260 and drove in 24 runs. Winkler left the 2021 team as the leader in RBI's with 19.

Among the five former Rox stars to be selected, right-handed pitcher Zane Mills was the first to hear his name called. Mills was chosen with the 120th pick, during the fourth round, by the St. Louis Cardinals. The former Washington State Cougar spent the 2020 season in St. Cloud, allowing just two earned runs over 31 innings pitched while boasting a 3-0 record.

Luke Albright was the next former Rox player to be selected as the Arizona Diamondbacks chose the right-handed pitcher with their sixth-round choice. Albright was also a member of the 2020 Rox squad when he struck out 43 batters in just under thirty innings pitched, while also posting a 2.73 ERA. Albright played with Kent State during his college career.

Rounding out the group of former Rox selected on day two of the draft, Will Warren was chosen by the New York Yankees with an eighth-round selection. Warren was a four-year player at Southeastern Louisiana University and played with the Rox during the 2018 summer. Warren made 11 appearances, including eight starts, in a St. Cloud uniform and recorded a 4.62 ERA.

Another former Rox pitcher from Washington State was selected to lead off day three of the draft. Brandon White pitched with the Rox during the 2020 season and allowed just nine earned runs in sixteen and two-thirds innings. White was chosen in the 12th round by the Miami Marlins on Tuesday afternoon.

Finally, Bobby Seymour was selected with the 401st pick of the draft in the 13th round by the Tampa Bay Rays. The former Wake Forest Demon Deacon was with the Rox during the 2018 summer and finished the season third on the team in batting average with a .296 clip. Seymour was also fourth on the team in RBI's after driving in 27 runs.

The Rox have had a total of 76 players drafted or signed as free agents by Major League Baseball since 2012.

