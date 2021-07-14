Booyah Look to Ahead to 'Chucks

July 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







WAUSAU, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are headed to Athletic Park to take on the Wisconsin Woodchucks as the two teams are slated for two nine-inning games.

The Booyah enter today's games after an emotional and heartbreaking loss in Fond du Lac, 7-6, in extra innings. The Booyah used a four-run seventh inning to give them a one-run lead, but momentum swung back to the Dock Spiders in the ninth and tenth frame at Herr-Baker Field.

The Booyah woke up this morning sitting in third place with a 5-3 record in the second half. Green Bay is 1.5 games back of Fond du Lac for the top spot in the division and 0.5 game back of Madison for the second spot.

The Booyah will turn to Ryan Stefiuk (Vanderbilt) for the first game, slated for 12:05 pm. The left-handed pitcher from Green Bay is 1-3 on the season with a 6.75 ERA. In his last start, he pitched 5.2 innings and allowed just two runs while striking out six against the Kenosha Kingfish. He picked up the win.

The Woodchucks will give the ball to Dante Chirico. He is 1-1 with a 3.46 ERA on the season. The second game scheduled for Wednesday will be at 6:35 pm.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Thursday, July 15 for a game against the Madison Mallards. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. Fans in attendance will receive a Vintage Booyah Player bobblehead, presented by Auto Select. It will also be Thirsty Thursdays with Bud Light and 101 WIXX. Half price taps through the end of the fifth inning. Fans can also purchase a $25 Bud Light Party Patio ticket. This includes all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, baked beans, potato chips and cookies 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the fifth inning. This also includes all-you-can-drink domestic and craft drafts 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the 8th inning, along with complimentary Pepsi products.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.