Déjà Vu? Pit Spitters Set Season-High in Runs Back-To-Back Nights

July 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters one-upped themselves yesterday and scored 23 runs in a blowout victory over the Battle Creek Bombers 23-6.

They matched their season-high in hits with 17, also set yesterday. They have scored 45 runs the past two days on 34 hits. The 12 walks tonight are also a season high. When it was all said and done, every single starter had at least one run and one RBI.

Battle Creek scored first on an unearned run in the top of the third, but Traverse City would immediately answer. Chris Monroe doubled home a pair for his 34th RBI, two shy of the Great Lakes lead. Camden Traficante knocked in Tito Flores and Miguel Useche knocked in Monroe. Jake Arnold then tripled home Traficante and Useche before scoring on a Crews Taylor RBI, making it 7-0.

In the fourth, Flores singled home Mario Camilletti after a leadoff double. Flores scored on a Michael Stygles sac fly. Then Arnold struck again, this time with a two-RBI double. Trey Yunger knocked in two with a two-out two-RBI single before scoring later on a passed ball. Four more runs would score on a passed ball and three walks. In the inning, Traverse City sent 17 batters to the plate, 12 of them with two outs. Nine runs scored with two outs. Eight batters walked in the inning.

Two more scored in the fifth on a Camilletti triple and Flores single. Then three more scored in the sixth on another RBI triple from Camilletti and a groundout from Flores. The Pit Spitters scored in four straight innings, batting around twice. It was the fifth time in two games they batted through the lineup.

Eight of nine starters scored multiple runs, led by Camilletti with 5. Arnold led the way with 5 RBI's, followed by Camilletti (3) and Yunger, Flores, Monroe, Traficante, Useche (2). Flores led the team with 4 hits, followed by Camilletti and Arnold (3) and Monroe and Useche (2).

Max Bergmann (1-0, 3.29) picked up the win in his first start, going five innings, giving up three runs on six hits.

Box Score

Up Next

These two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow. Game One is at 11:05 a.m. and Game Two is at 7:05 p.m. Cam Schuelke (1-0, 1.19) is listed as the Game One starter and Jeremy Neff (2-2, 2.81) is listed for Game Two. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.