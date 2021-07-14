Honkers Late Heroics Not Enough in Loss to Waterloo

ROCHESTER, MINN. - The Rochester Honkers saw an early lead and late heroics dissipate in a 7-6 extra-innings loss against the Waterloo Bucks on Tuesday night at Mayo Field.

Down to their last two outs in the ninth, Zach Cole (Ball State) belted a pinch-hit two-run home run to right-center field to knot the score at six apiece to give Rochester a chance in extras. In the 10th, Waterloo was able to push across a run on what was eventually a game-deciding sacrifice fly.

Despite falling into an early hole when the Bucks crossed a run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, the Honkers jumped out to a great start themselves in the bottom half of the frame. Jackson Forbes (San Jose State) extended a season-long on-base streak to 21 games with a lead-off single, and Jack Colette (San Jose State) followed suit with a single of his own. Mac Horvath (North Carolina) worked a walk to load the bases, and hot-hitting Alex Pimentel (Long Beach State) continued the early-game success with a two-run single to take the lead. Cole Fontenelle (Washington) plated the third run of the inning when Waterloo traded a run for two outs on a six-four-three double play, and Rochester found itself with a two-run cushion after the opening frame concluded.

The two-run lead was all Rochester right-hander Aaron Vernon (Benedictine Mesa) would need for some time, as he cruised through the sixth inning without allowing an earned run. Vernon worked two one-two-three innings before finding trouble in the seventh, when a Waterloo double to lead off the inning and a one-out single put runners on first and second.

Rochester went to its bullpen before four runs eventually came around to score to give the Bucks a sudden 5-3 lead. Both teams traded runs in the seventh and eighth innings. The Honkers plated one on a Hank Bard (McLennan CC) single before Waterloo got one right back with a sac fly to set the tone for Rochester's subsequent demise.

Matthew Maldonado (Lipscomb) threw 2.2 innings of late-game relief but was ultimately saddled with the loss. The Honkers move to 4-4 in the second half of the season, and return to play tomorrow with a day-night doubleheader at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo against the Bucks. Rochester's next home game is Thursday night for Faith and Family Night at Mayo Field. Gates open at 5:30 PM for a scheduled first pitch of 6:35.

