Wolf Pack Welcome Penguins to Town on Fan Appreciation Night

April 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack wrap up the home portion of their 2023-24 regular season tonight at the XL Center. The club welcomes the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to town for a potential First Round Calder Cup Playoff series preview.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the sixth and final meeting of the season between the Wolf Pack and the Penguins. The sides could meet in the First Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, starting next week, depending on the outcome of this weekend's games.

The Wolf Pack claimed a 5-4 overtime victory in the most recent meeting on February 2 nd at the XL Center.

Joona Koppanen got the Penguins on the board first, drawing first blood just 2:09 into the game. Adam Sýkora evened the affair for Hartford, potting his fifth goal of the season at 9:59.

Three goals in 8:33 would allow the Wolf Pack to jump out to a 4-1 lead by the 12:45 mark of the second period.

Alex Belzile put Hartford ahead at 4:12, then Matthew Robertson and Brennan Othmann struck at 6:43 and 12:45 respectively to give the Pack their cushion.

They needed every goal, as the Pens stormed back to eventually force overtime. Peter Abbandonato got the Pens within two at 17:06 of the second period, and then Vinnie Hinostroza took over.

The veteran forward struck at 6:43 and 17:55 of the third period to tie the game 4-4 and steal a point for the visitors.

Brett Berard saved the day for Hartford, scoring just 49 seconds into overtime.

The home team is 5-0-0-0 in the head-to-head matchup. In addition to their February 2 nd win, the Wolf Pack took a 5-0 decision on October 20 th at the XL Center.

The Penguins claimed a 4-2 victory on October 28 th , a 2-1 win on January 7 th , and a 4-1 triumph on January 24 th at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack won back-to-back games for the first time since early March on Sunday, beating the Charlotte Checkers 5-2 at the XL Center.

Casey Fitzgerald finally broke the ice 43 seconds into the second period, scoring off a beautiful individual effort. Adam Edström tied the game at 9:06, tipping in a shot from Sýkora.

Just over five minutes later, at 14:33, Berard rocketed a shot by Spencer Knight and off the back bar and out to give the Pack a lead they would not lose on the powerplay. Edström converted on a shorthanded breakaway at 16:28, scoring the eventual game-winning goal.

Jaroslav Chmelaø scored his first professional goal 3:55 into the third period, while Othmann tapped home a feed from Berard to put the Pack ahead 5-1 at 6:36.

Rasmus Asplund got the Checkers to 5-2 at 13:13, but it would not be enough to spark a rally.

Berard leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 25 on the season. Belzile leads the club in points with 49 (19 g, 30 a), while Mac Hollowell leads the way in assists with 39.

Penguins Outlook:

The Penguins saw their seven-game winning streak end on Sunday as they fell 4-1 to the Hershey Bears at the Giant Center.

Logan Day's powerplay goal 19:55 into the game gave the Bears a lead, but Hinostroza would equalize at 4:02 of the second period to send the sides to the final 20 minutes tied 1-1.

Jimmy Huntington's shorthanded tally 9:08 into the third period proved to be the game-winner, as the Bears shut the door from there. Mike Vecchione tacked on a powerplay goal at 15:46 for some insurance, while Matthew Phillips hit an empty net at 17:46 to seal the deal.

Hunter Shepard made 23 saves to collect the victory, while Joel Blomqvist stopped 21 in defeat.

Hinostroza leads the club in goals with 16 in just 40 games played this season. Ty Smith's 43 points (9 g, 34 a) and 34 assists lead the team in those categories.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Join us tonight for Fan Appreciation Night! The first 1,500 fans will receive an Anton Blidh bobblehead! One lucky fan will also have the chance to win $100,000 live during the second intermission! $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs will also be available around the concourse until the end of the first intermission.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com .

