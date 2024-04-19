Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Hershey

April 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals announced today that goaltender Garin Bjorklund has been re-assigned to Hershey from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Bjorklund, 21, appeared in 27 ECHL games with South Carolina this season, going 14-11-1 with a 3.33 goals-against average and an .882 save percentage. He earned his first professional shutout with a 36-save clean sheet on Feb. 2 at Atlanta.

The native of Calgary, Alberta was limited to one game with South Carolina last season due to an injury, and he posted his first professional win on April 15, 2023 versus Jacksonville

The Bears conclude the 2023-24 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Charlotte Checkers at GIANT Center on Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m. for Fan Appreciation Night, including the pre-game Player Awards ceremony and the post-game Jerseys Off Our Backs ceremony. Purchase tickets for the game.

