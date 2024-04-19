Monsters Pick Up 3-2 Overtime Win Against Amerks
April 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 38-24-5-3 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Cole Clayton grabbed the lone goal of the opening frame on a shorthanded breakaway at 8:20 assisted by Roman Ahcan to put the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. Rochester pushed ahead in the second period after a shorthanded goal from Brandon Biro at 8:42 and a tally from Jeremy Davies at 15:37 sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 2-1. Stanislav Svozil recorded a marker at 11:16 of the third period with helpers from David Jiricek and Justin Pearson to tie the game 2-2 forcing overtime. Svozil scored his second goal of the night at 3:01 of the extra frame off a feed from James Malatesta securing the 3-2 win for the Monsters.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 28 shots for the win while Rochester's Devon Levi made 35 saves in defeat.
The Monsters travel to face the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, April 20, at 4:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store . Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
