Hogs Open Weekend With 5-2 Win Over Wolves

April 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill.-The Rockford IceHogs beat the Chicago Wolves 5-2 in front of a sold-out crowd with 6,355 in attendance at the BMO Center on Friday night. Five different Hogs found the back of the net, and Rockford won its 19th game in its last 23 contests.
With two points earned and a Grand Rapids regulation loss in Iowa on Friday night, Rockford is now just one point behind the Griffins for second place in the Central Division and home-ice advantage in the division semifinal round of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. With two games left this weekend, the Hogs control their own destiny and could clinch second place with two wins.
Nearing the halfway point of the first period, the IceHogs scored first and took a 1-0 lead when Austin Strand found the back of the net against his former team. Finding Colton Dach's centering pass in the slot, Strand buried a one-timer from the high slot past Chicago netminder Antti Raanta (8:01).
The Wolves tied the contest 1-1 not even a minute later when Rocco Grimaldi slipped a wrister from the right circle behind Rockford goaltender Drew Commesso (8:54).
The Hogs reclaimed the lead before heading into the first intermission. Breaking up Chicago's play in Rockford's zone, Wyatt Kaiser angled a stretch pass to center ice where Rem Pitlick skated past two Chicago defensemen and dangled the puck around Raanta to take a 2-1 lead (12:19).
Extending their lead to 3-1, Rockford's Colton Dach netted a wrister from the top of the left circle that beat Raanta on the glove side to start the middle period (4:16).
Both clubs scored on the 4-on-4 after Chicago's Cole Schneider was called for hooking at 12:45, and Luke Philp was charged with a slashing minor at 14:0
Ronan Seeley sniped a one-timer behind Commesso from the high slot immediately after Josh Melnick won the faceoff in Rockford's zone and cut the lead in half to 3-2 (14:09).
Just 11 seconds later, the IceHogs' leading scorer this season, Brett Seney flew into the Wolves' zone on a 2-on-1 breakaway with Pitlick where Seney snuck the puck past Raanta on the glove side and took a 4-2 lead (14:28).
As the second frame was 10 seconds away from heading into the second intermission, Commesso made a pair of huge left pad saves to deny Grimaldi's attempts at the end of the period.
Chicago pulled Raanta in favor of the extra man, and Jalen Luypen tallied an empty net goal to seal the Hogs' 5-2 win (18:13).
Commesso recorded 21 saves on 23 Chicago shots to earn the win, and Raanta saved 28 of 32 Rockford shots and was hit with the loss.
