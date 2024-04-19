Josh Doan, Dylan Guenther and Michael Kesselring Assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners for the Calder Cup Playoffs; Raty, Kolyachonok Rejoin Too

April 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners and General Manager John Ferguson announced today that forwards Dylan Guenther and Josh Doan, along with defenseman Michael Kesselring; have been Assigned to Tucson by the Arizona Coyotes ahead of the round one of Calder Cup Playoffs.

In addition, Forward Aku Raty has rejoined the Roadrunners after making his NHL debut Wednesday night with the Coyotes and recording an assist. Defenseman Vlad Kolyachonok has also been assigned to the Roadrunners after being recalled last Wednesday and totaling one goal and three assists for four points in five games with Arizona this season.

Michael Kesselring was recalled to the Arizona Coyotes after playing the first six games for the Roadrunners on November 8. Kesselring had a breakout season in his 65 NHL games; scoring five goals and 16 assists for 21 points with a plus/minus of +11.

Dylan Guenther was recalled to the Arizona Coyotes on January 6; after being a nearly point-per-game player for Tucson; notching 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points in 29 games played. The 2021 9th overall pick proved he belonged on the big stage with the Coyotes totaling 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points in 45 games. In 78 career-NHL games, he has 50 points with 24 goals and 26 assists.

Josh Doan was the third recall of the three on March 25; after having a historic first pro season for the Roadrunners. The 2024 AHL All-Star and All Rookie Team member finished his 2023-24 regular season in Tucson with 26 goals and 20 assists for 46 points. Doan leads the active roster in goals, power-play goals (10) and points; in addition to leading all AHL rookies in goals and power-play goals. In his first 10 NHL games, Doan scored five goals and four assists for nine points; becoming the first rookie Arizona Coyote in history to score a point in their first three games.

The Roadrunners close out their season with a two-game series against the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, at 42-23-3-2. With a sweep, the Roadrunners can remain in second place in the AHL's Pacific Division; which would grant the team home ice advantage for the first two rounds of the AHL's Calder Cup Playoffs. Tucson will host First Round action beginning on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with game one and Friday at 7 p.m. with game two in the best-of-three series.

