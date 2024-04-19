Blackhawks Assign Reichel to Rockford
April 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs.
Reichel, 21, has played nine games with Rockford this season from Feb. 19 to Mar. 13 and picked up seven points in that stretch (1G, 6A). In 64 NHL games with the Blackhawks this season, Reichel has tabbed 15 points (4G, 11A), including a goal last night against the Los Angeles Kings in Chicago last game of the season.
Through parts of three seasons with Rockford, Reichel has racked up 115 points (42G, 73A) in 120 AHL games.
The IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center tonight with puck drop at 7 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Rockford IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2024
- Blackhawks Assign Reichel to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Regular Season Home Finale Features Dance with Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Phantoms to Begin Final Homestand - Bridgeport Islanders
- Preview: Regular Season Home Finale Features Dance with Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Blackhawks Assign Reichel to Rockford
- Regular Season Home Finale Features Dance with Wolves
- Preview: Regular Season Home Finale Features Dance with Wolves
- IceHogs Playoff Tickets on Sale Friday
- Potential Playoff Dates Announced for IceHogs' Division Semifinal Round vs. Griffins