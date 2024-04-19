Blackhawks Assign Reichel to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs.

Reichel, 21, has played nine games with Rockford this season from Feb. 19 to Mar. 13 and picked up seven points in that stretch (1G, 6A). In 64 NHL games with the Blackhawks this season, Reichel has tabbed 15 points (4G, 11A), including a goal last night against the Los Angeles Kings in Chicago last game of the season.

Through parts of three seasons with Rockford, Reichel has racked up 115 points (42G, 73A) in 120 AHL games.

The IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center tonight with puck drop at 7 p.m.

