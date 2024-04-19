Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

April 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild (25-37-4-4; 58 pts.) vs. Grand Rapids Griffins (36-22-8-4; 84 pts.)

The Iowa Wild take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. on Fan Appreciation Night. The first 1,500 fans will receive a team photo giveaway presented by FuseBox One, Principal Charity Classic and KXnO.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 31-20-3-3 (15-10-0-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 16-10-3-1 at Grand Rapids)

Last Time: Iowa dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to Grand Rapids on Wednesday evening at Wells Fargo Arena... Adam Beckman and Caedan Bankier scored for the Wild... Jesper Wallstedt turned aside 30-of-32 shots... Sebastian Cossa stopped 27-of-29 shots

2022-23: Iowa recorded a 7-1-1-1 record against Grand Rapids last season... The Wild went 3-0-1-1 at home against the Griffins... Nic Petan led Iowa in goals and points (6-5=11) in seven games against Grand Rapids... Taro Hirose paced the Griffins with 12 points (2-10=12) in 10 games played

TEAM NOTES

SEASON SERIES: Iowa is 0-5-1-1 against Grand Rapids this season... Three of the seven games have been decided by one goal... Grand Rapids has won four consecutive games over Iowa... The Wild previously went winless against the Griffins during the 2014-15 season series (0-4-0-0)

MAN ADVANTAGE: Iowa enters Friday's game 1-for-28 on the power play against Grand Rapids... The Griffins are 6-for-24 on the man advantage against the Wild this season

SHOT TRACKER: The Wild have played nine consecutive games without outshooting an opponent... Iowa has been outshot in four consecutive first periods... The Wild have been outshot in 39 games and outshot opponents in 26 games

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Caedan Bankier (2-1=3) and Sammy Walker (2-1=3) lead Iowa in points against Grand Rapids this season

Bankier and Walker are the only two Wild skaters to score twice against the Griffins

Jesper Wallstedt has maintained a 2.78 GAA and 0.902 SV% against Grand Rapids despite a 0-4-2 head-to-head record

Jonatan Berggren leads the Griffins in points (2-5=7) and assists against the Wild

Joel L'Esperance leads Grand Rapids with four goals against Iowa

Sebastian Cossa is 4-0-0 with a 1.68 GAA and 0.939 SV% against the Wild

Michael Hutchinson owns a record of 3-0-0 with a 1.34 SV% and 0.947 SV%

SHOOTERS SHOOT

Adam Beckman led Iowa with seven shots on Wednesday in his first game with the team since Mar. 3

Beckman had previously posted seven shots three other times and recorded eight shots on Jan. 24 vs. Texas

Steven Fogarty is the only other Wild skater to record eight shots in a game this season

