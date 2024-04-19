Phantoms Blank Islanders, 3-0

April 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (24-38-7-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (31-30-6-3), 3-0, at Total Mortgage Arena on Friday night.

Long Island native Marshall Warren made his professional debut and recorded three shots, tied for a team high. Cal Peterson (10-15-3) backstopped a 23-save shutout for the Phantoms.

Henrik Tikkanen (7-6-2) made 27 saves for Bridgeport, as the Phantoms outshot the Islanders 30-23.

BOX SCORE

The Phantoms made it 1-0 just 6:27 into the game with Elliot Desnoyers' fifth goal of the season and first since December 9th. Zayde Wisdom broke into the zone before sliding a pass over to Desnoyers in the slot, where he fired a shot over Tikkanen's blocker. Victor Mete received the secondary assist.

Adam Brooks extended Lehigh Valley's lead 4:43 into the second period with his 13th goal of the season and second in as many games. Tanner Laczynski forced a turnover at the Islanders' blue line before sending a pass over to Olle Lycksell, who found Brooks in alone on Tikkanen. The forward rifled a shot that deflected off two posts and into the back of the net.

The Phantoms secured the win with an empty-net goal from Bobby Brink at 17:43 of the third. Brink forced a turnover and won a footrace towards the vacant crease for a tap-in tally. Hunter McDonald and Rhett Gardner recorded the assists.

Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-1 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. The Islanders finished their six-game season series against the Phantoms with a 2-2-1-1 record.

Next Time Out: The Islanders face the Providence Bruins in their 2023-24 season finale tomorrow night at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is 7 p.m. The game can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.