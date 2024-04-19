Phantoms Blank Islanders, 3-0
April 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (24-38-7-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (31-30-6-3), 3-0, at Total Mortgage Arena on Friday night.
Long Island native Marshall Warren made his professional debut and recorded three shots, tied for a team high. Cal Peterson (10-15-3) backstopped a 23-save shutout for the Phantoms.
Henrik Tikkanen (7-6-2) made 27 saves for Bridgeport, as the Phantoms outshot the Islanders 30-23.
BOX SCORE
The Phantoms made it 1-0 just 6:27 into the game with Elliot Desnoyers' fifth goal of the season and first since December 9th. Zayde Wisdom broke into the zone before sliding a pass over to Desnoyers in the slot, where he fired a shot over Tikkanen's blocker. Victor Mete received the secondary assist.
Adam Brooks extended Lehigh Valley's lead 4:43 into the second period with his 13th goal of the season and second in as many games. Tanner Laczynski forced a turnover at the Islanders' blue line before sending a pass over to Olle Lycksell, who found Brooks in alone on Tikkanen. The forward rifled a shot that deflected off two posts and into the back of the net.
The Phantoms secured the win with an empty-net goal from Bobby Brink at 17:43 of the third. Brink forced a turnover and won a footrace towards the vacant crease for a tap-in tally. Hunter McDonald and Rhett Gardner recorded the assists.
Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-1 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. The Islanders finished their six-game season series against the Phantoms with a 2-2-1-1 record.
Next Time Out: The Islanders face the Providence Bruins in their 2023-24 season finale tomorrow night at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is 7 p.m. The game can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.
