Morning Skate Report: April 19, 2024

April 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will celebrate Fan Appreciation Knight on their final home game of the season. They will take on the Bakersfield Condors in the first half of a home-and-home and will look to earn just their second win of the year in this season series. After the game, the Knights will host their "Jersey Off Our Backs" night, distributing their jerseys to fans. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

ON THE LOOKOUT

Defenseman Joe Fleming is expected to make his AHL debut tonight. He joins Henderson after playing in 65 games for the Knights' ECHL affiliate, the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Over that span, he notched 21 points (3G, 18A) and 122 penalty minutes, second-most on the team.

Forward Sheldon Rempal is one goal shy of tying the Silver Knights' single-season record, which was set by forward Pavel Dorofeyev in 2021-22.

Forward Byron Froese heads into tonight's game with a five-game point streak. Over that span, he has scored six points (2G, 4A). He stands sixth on the Silver Knights in points, notching 28 (12G, 16A) in 51 AHL games.

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Seth Griffith leads the Condors in points with 62 (15G, 47A) in 66 games played. He heads into tonight's matchup with 14 points (3G, 11A) in his last 11 games, including a four-point night (1G, 3A) against the Calgary Wranglers on April 6. However, Griffith has been held off the scoresheet in both of Bakersfield's most recent contests, a 3-2 OT win against the Firebirds on April 12 and a 4-3 OT loss against the Reign on April 17.

Forward Raphael Lavoie leads Bakersfield in goals with 28 in 64 games played. He has tallied six points (6G, 0A) against the Silver Knights in six games so far this season, including two-goal games on October 24 and March 6.

FURTHER NOTES

Jakub Demek is day-to-day

Brandon Hickey is week-to-week

Tyler Benson is day-to-day

Lukas Cormier is day-to-day

Jakub Brabenec is day-to-day

Ryan Dzingel is day-to-day

