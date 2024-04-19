Penguins Drop Third-Period Sprint to Wolf Pack, 3-2
April 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins dropped their penultimate game of the season to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-2, on Friday night at XL Center.
Joel Blomqvist kept Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (38-24-8-1) from slipping too far behind after a slow start, and then two third-period points from Jack Rathbone (1G-1A) gave the team new life. Unfortunately, a lengthy two-man advantage led to the deciding goal for the Wolf Pack.
Blomqvist was lights out from the get-go, keeping the Wolf Pack off the board despite the Penguins being out-shot 12-3 in the first period and 9-6 in the second. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton also killed off its first five penalties of the game, adding to Hartford's frustration.
Hartford finally snapped the deadlock on its 19th shot of the game. Bryan Yoon knocked in a rebound with 2:34 left in the second period.
The Wolf Pack quickly ran their lead to two when Nikolas Brouillard picked the top corner 43 seconds into the third period. However, the Penguins pulled even in the blink of an eye.
First, Rathbone rocketed a shot from the slot past Louis Domingue's blocker at 7:58 of the final frame. Just 39 seconds later, Austin Rueschhoff tucked in a loose puck around the crease for his new career-best 15th goal of the season.
Hartford was awarded a 65-second five-on-three power play later in the period, but only needed 33 seconds to score. Nic Petan blasted a one-timer from the right circle through Blomqvist for a man-advantage marker that proved to be the game-winner.
Blomqvist recorded 32 saves in the loss for the Penguins, while Domingue registered 22 stops for the Wolf Pack.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is its last game of the regular season, one final bout with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time for the Penguins' regular-season finale is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.
2024 Calder Cup Playoff packages as well as season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2024-25 regular season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
-penguins-
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2024
- Nic Petan's Powerplay Blast Gives Wolf Pack 3-2 Win Over Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Pick Up 3-2 Overtime Win Against Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Drop 5-2 Decision to IceHogs - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Drop Third-Period Sprint to Wolf Pack, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Clinched! - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Defeat Thunderbirds, Clinch Bye in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Providence Bruins
- Phantoms Blank Islanders, 3-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Lose Heartbreaker to Crunch, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Hang Tough But Can't Skate Past Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- IceHogs Announce 2023-24 Team Awards - Rockford IceHogs
- Morning Skate Report: April 19, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Day: Calgary at Abbotsford - Calgary Wranglers
- Spencer Knight Wins Fred T. Hunt Award for Sportsmanship, Determination and Dedication to Hockey - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte's Spencer Knight Voted Winner of AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for 2023-24 - AHL
- Josh Doan, Dylan Guenther and Michael Kesselring Assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners for the Calder Cup Playoffs; Raty, Kolyachonok Rejoin Too - Tucson Roadrunners
- New York Islanders Sign Tikkanen, Jefferies to Entry-Level Contracts - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Providence Bruins Sign Vinny Duplessis to Amateur Try-Out - Providence Bruins
- Flash Sale: 30% off IceHogs Playoff Tickets - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Welcome Penguins to Town on Fan Appreciation Night - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #71: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors at Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Blackhawks Assign Reichel to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Regular Season Home Finale Features Dance with Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Phantoms to Begin Final Homestand - Bridgeport Islanders
- Preview: Regular Season Home Finale Features Dance with Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Drop Third-Period Sprint to Wolf Pack, 3-2
- Joel Blomqvist Named AHL Second Team All-Star
- Joel Blomqvist Named to 2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team
- Tickets for Penguins' First Playoff Game on Sale Now
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Win Streak Stalled at Seven Before Final Two Games