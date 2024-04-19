Providence Bruins Sign Vinny Duplessis to Amateur Try-Out

April 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 19, that the Providence Bruins have signed goaltender Vinny Duplessis to an amateur try-out agreement.

Duplessis, 25, spent the 2023-24 season with Quinnipiac University, playing in 30 games and posting a 2.02 goals against average and a .914 save percentage, leading the Bobcats to the national quarterfinals. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound netminder played his first three seasons of college hockey at Boston University, where he appeared in 40 total games and recorded a 2.20 goals against average and a .915 save percentage.

The Quebec City, Quebec, native skated in two games with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL in April, stopping 57 of the 63 total shots he faced.

