Amerks Drop Overtime Decision to Monsters in Home Finale

April 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Brandon Biro and Jeremy Davies scored in front of a season high-10,251 fans at Blue Cross Arena, where the Rochester Americans picked up an important standings point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Cleveland Monsters Friday night.

The game served as the home finale for the regular season, but Rochester has secured a playoff berth and, pending Saturday's results elsewhere in the division, could still secure home ice advantage and/or the North Division title. The Amerks finished the home portion of the 2023-24 regular season with an 18-12-4-2 record, including a 7-1-1-1 mark over their final 10 home contests.

Devon Levi made 35 saves in his 25th start with Rochester. The 22-year-old rookie has helped the Amerks earn points in 19 of his games played. Levi has made over 30 saves in 15 of his 25 contests.

Cleveland's Mikael Pyyhtia was flagged down for tripping 7:34 into the contest to send the Amerks to the power-play. On the ensuing man-advantage, the Monsters jabbed a puck out to center for Cole Clayton to chase down and score a shorthanded tally, beating the blocker side of Levi to get the visitors out to a 1-0 lead.

Rochester would retaliate with one of its own man-down conversions 8:42 into the second. While shorthanded, Biro snatched the puck away from Cleveland in the neutral zone, then streaked down the ice for a give-and-go with Slaggert. The sequence ended with Biro tapping the puck through Cleveland's Jet Greaves to tie the game, 1-1.

With the conversion, Biro ties his previous career high in goals with 16 set from the 2022-23 campaign. The fourth-year pro has goals in consecutive games and points in four straight, amassing two goals and three assists over that span.

Biro's goal was also his third shorthanded bid of the year, making him the first Amerk since Colin Blackwell (2017-18) to score three shorthanded goals in a single season.

Davies continued his career year, scoring his 12th goal of the season with less than five minutes to play in the middle period. With the ice opened up during four-on-four play, Rochester broke out of its own zone, with Rousek leading the charge down the left wing. Crashing the net was a pinching Davies, who extended his stick into the goal-mouth, flicking the pass from Rousek up and over Greaves to give the Amerks a 2-1 edge.

With 12 goals on the season, Davies now reaches a career-high in goals and continues establishing a new best in points with 34 (12+22).

Levi made a bevy of dazzling saves through the rest of the second and bulk of the third before Stanislav Svozil got the game-tying goal with 8:44 remaining in regulation. The Cleveland defenseman hurled a one-timer from the right point that got past the right shoulder of Levi to make it 2-2, thus forcing the Amerks to their 24th overtime of the season.

It was there where each side traded chances. Rochester had a scoring chance on its end of the ice, but Greaves made a save, then saw the puck pop out for Cleveland to rush it the other way. Svozil crept in over the right-wing side before firing in the game-winner that lifted Cleveland to a 3-2 overtime win.

Rochester remains entrenched in the conversation for first in the North Division. At 38-23-7-3, the team owns 86 points to continue owning second place. They are a point back of Syracuse, which finishes its season Saturday against Utica.

In order to have a shot at clinching their first division title in 19 years, Rochester needs Syracuse to lose in regulation. For the Amerks to secure at least a second-place finish, they will need to win Sunday against Utica and have Cleveland lose one of its final two games of the season, both of which take place in Toronto, or earn a point Sunday and have Cleveland gain no more than two points over the weekend.

Rochester wraps up its 68th regular season in the American Hockey League on the road on Sunday, April 21 with a 3:00 p.m. matinee against the Utica Comets (31-28-5-6), who have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

