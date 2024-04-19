Game Preview: Condors at Knights, 7 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD (38-27-5, 81pts) @ HENDERSON (27-35-8, 62pts), 7 p.m.

The Condors open a home-and-home series with Henderson to wrap the regular season

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.

The Condors and Silver Knights open a home-and-home series to wrap the regular season.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield grabbed a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to Ontario on Wednesday. Ty Tullio tied the game at 3-3 in the third period with his ninth of the season. Raphael Lavoie scored his 28th of the season.

CURTAIN CALL

Brad Malone will play his final regular season game tomorrow night against the Silver Knights. Following the conclusion of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, he will wrap his 14-year professional career, including seven seasons in Bakersfield. He is the longest serving captain for the team, having donned the 'C" for the past four seasons.

OLLIE! OLLIE! OLLIE!

Tonight's expected starter, Olivier Rodrigue, stopped 30 of 32 on Friday in the win over Coachella Valley. On the year, he is 2-1-0 with a 2.06 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

END OF THE ROAD

Tonight is the final road game of the season for the Condors, who are 20-15-0 away from Mechanics Bank Arena. The team can match the 2018-19 team for the most road wins in the AHL era with 21 tonight.

FIVE FOR FIVE

Bakersfield joined Colorado as the only teams in the AHL to make the postseason in each of the last five seasons, dating back to 2019.

SETTING THE BAR

With 38 wins and 81 points, the Condors have surpassed last year's wins and point totals. If the team can secure two wins this weekend, it would be the second time the Condors hit 40 wins in an AHL season (2018-19).

LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO

The Condors are 26-1-2 when leading after two periods this season. Overall, the team is 37-6-3 when holding at least a share of the lead after two frames.

CLOSING IN

Lavoie's 28 goals is third most for a Condors player in the AHL era. Seth Griffith has the team record of 30, set in the 2021-22 season.

THE CONDORS ARE OFF TO ...... WEDNESDAY

Round one of the Calder Cup Playoffs will begin on the road for the Condors on Wednesday. IF the opponent is Tucson or Colorado, the team will play all three potential games away from home. IF the opponent is Ontario, the Condors will host Game 2 of the series next Saturday at 7 p.m. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

WORKING OVERTIME

Overtime has been the name of the game lately as the Condors have gone past regulation in each of their last tow games. Overall, the team is 5-3-0 in overtime games this season.

BEATING THE HOUSE

The Condors are 22-9-1 all-time against Henderson, including a 10-5-1 mark in Nevada. Bakersfield is 5-1-0 season series and has won 11 of the last 14 matchups.

WELCOME, WELCOME

With Fort Wayne's season ending this week, the Condors added Carl Berglund, Connor Corcoran, Jake Chiasson, and Ethan De Jong to the roster.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Adam Cracknell leads Henderson in scoring against Bakersfield with four points (2g-2a) in five games. Four of Henderson's nine goals in the six games against the Condors have come on the power play.

UP NEXT

Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night as the Condors wrap the regular season with THOUSANDS of prizes and EVERY SCRATCHER is a winner. Limited tickets remain!

