Griffins Finish Regular Season Road Games with 4-1 Loss to Iowa
April 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Grand Rapids Griffins concluded their final road game of the regular season with a 4-1 loss to the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday.
Sebastian Cossa's road point streak was halted at 10 games (8-0-2), which is tied with Jimmy Howard's record from 2005-06. The Griffins posted a 7-1-0-0 record in their eight-game series against Iowa. Grand Rapids holds a one-point advantage over the Rockford IceHogs for second place in the Central Division. In their return from Detroit, both Austin Czarnik (1-0--1) and Simon Edvinsson (0-1--1) bagged a point.
With under a minute left in the opening frame, former Griffin Turner Elson collected his own rebound while on a breakaway and buried a sharp-angled shot behind Cossa from in front of the goal mouth at 19:14.
A power-play goal extended Iowa's lead to 2-0, as Michael Milne jammed the puck by the right pad of Cossa with 3:40 remaining in the second period.
Carson Lambos lit the lamp from the high slot for a third consecutive Wild goal at 3:40 in the final frame.
The Griffins snapped Iowa's uncontested scoring when Czarnik lasered a shot past Jesper Wallstedt from the right circle while on the power play to make it 3-1 with 14:40 remaining.
Following a blocked shot, Adam Beckman returned the Wild's lead to three goals while on the man-advantage from the low slot at 11:16. Iowa's fourth goal was also its final, as the Wild skated off with a 4-1 victory over Grand Rapids.
Notes
- Shai Buium's pro debut against the Wild marked the third time that a two-time NCAA champion played for the Griffins.
- Grand Rapids finished its regular season road games with a 14-16-4-2 record.
- The eight-game season series against Iowa featured the first battles between Cossa (16th overall pick in 2021) and Wallstedt (20th overall pick in 2021). Cossa posted a 3-1-0 record and a .921 save percentage in the four games against Wallstedt.
Box Score
Grand Rapids 0 0 1 - 1
Iowa 1 1 2 - 4
1st Period-1, Iowa, Elson 9 (Walker, Conley), 19:14. Penalties-Johansson Ia (double minor - high-sticking), 0:59; served by Luff Gr (too many men - bench minor), 3:42; Czarnik Gr (cross-checking), 7:38; Beckman Ia (slashing), 9:48.
2nd Period-2, Iowa, Milne 8 (Beckman, Spacek), 16:20 (PP). Penalties-Hanas Gr (slashing), 11:57; Johansson Gr (holding), 16:13.
3rd Period-3, Iowa, Lambos 4 (Milne, Spacek), 3:40. 4, Grand Rapids, Czarnik 10 (Edvinsson), 5:20 (PP). 5, Iowa, Beckman 18 (Spacek, Elson), 11:16 (PP). Penalties-Milne Ia (slashing), 1:27; Lambos Ia (hooking), 4:25; L'Esperance Gr (slashing), 10:42; Raska Ia (holding), 16:58; Luff Gr (slashing, misconduct - abuse of officials), 17:42.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 10-8-14-32. Iowa 16-4-10-30.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 5; Iowa 2 / 6.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 21-9-9 (30 shots-26 saves). Iowa, Wallstedt 22-19-4 (32 shots-31 saves).
A-9,130
Three Stars
1. IA Wallstedt (W, 31 saves); 2. IA Beckman (goal, assist); 3. IA David Spacek (three assists)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 35-23-8-4 (82 pts.) / Sun., April 21 vs. Milwaukee 5 p.m.
Iowa: 26-37-4-4 (60 pts.) / Fri., April 20 at Chicago 7 p.m. CDT
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins battle the Iowa Wild
(Iowa Wild)
