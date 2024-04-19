IceHogs Announce 2023-24 Team Awards

April 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today the winners of the organization's annual Team Awards for the 2023-24 season.

This season's selections are as follows:

TEAM MVP: Brett Seney

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Ethan Del Mastro

DEFENSEMAN OF THE YEAR: Nolan Allan

UNSUNG HERO: Mike Hardman

HEAVY HITTER: Brandon Baddock

MOST IMPROVED: Jalen Luypen

MAN OF THE YEAR: Kale Howarth

TEAM MVP: Brett Seney

Seney turned in another stellar season with the IceHogs and attained new heights in 2023-24. His 60 points (22G, 38A) are a new career high and also set an IceHogs record for most points by a winger in a single season. He became just the sixth player in the IceHogs AHL era to reach 60 points, and his 60 points are the most by a winger in Rockford's AHL history. Seney's 60 points are tied for ninth in the AHL, and his 11 power-play goals are tied for sixth. Seney could be the first IceHogs player to finish in the top 20 of league scoring since Brandon Pirri lead the league with 75 points (22G, 53A) in 76 games. Seney spent four games in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks but only missed three games with Rockford all season.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Ethan Del Mastro

Del Mastro burst onto the scene for Rockford in his first professional season and was immediately deployed in nearly every situation on the ice. His 37 points (7G, 30A) leads all Rockford defensemen, is tied for 16th amongst all AHL D-men, and is tied for third amongst all AHL rookie blueliners. Del Mastro struck twice in overtime for Rockford and is the only AHL rookie defenseman this season with multiple OT-winners. His +15 rating ranks second on the team and first amongst IceHogs defensemen. On Apr. 12, Del Mastro made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks against the Nashville Predators.

DEFENSEMAN OF THE YEAR: Nolan Allan

Allan proved to be a stalwart and versatile defenseman in his first pro season. His 17 points (4G, 13A) are tied for the second most on Rockford's blue line, and his 47 penalty minutes rank fifth on the club. Allan appeared in the first 57 games before injury took him out of the lineup. His first professional goal came on Dec. 30 at Milwaukee.

UNSUNG HERO: Mike Hardman

Hardman has recorded career highs in goals (22), assists (14), and points (36) in his third year with the IceHogs. He enters the final weekend of the regular season as the fifth leading scorer for the Hogs, and his six power-play goals rank second on the team. Hardman was also crucial in jump-starting Rockford on more than one occasion, and he led the squad with six first goals on the campaign.

HEAVY HITTER: Brandon Baddock

Baddock's physical presence made an impact for Rockford throughout the season. His 82 penalty minutes ranked second on the team, and he dropped the gloves five times for Rockford entering the final weekend of the campaign. In a critical game on Apr. 6 against Grand Rapids, Baddock delivered multiple big hits and helped the IceHogs draw penalties to eventually take the lead on the power play.

MOST IMPROVED: Jalen Luypen

Luypen saw limited action with Rockford last season, appearing in just three postseason games after the conclusion of his WHL season. In 2023-24, Luypen stepped into the role of checking-line center and tabbed 18 points (3G, 15A) through his first 62 regular season pro appearances. Known for his abilities as a 200-foot center, Luypen was often one of the first penalty killers over the boards, and his three shorthanded assists lead the team.

MAN OF THE YEAR: Kale Howarth

In the build up to the IceHogs' Autism Awareness Night on Jan. 17, Howarth attended multiple Chicago Storm Special Hockey practices to visit with players and cultivate friendship and understanding with the group. He also continued to attend practices after the IceHogs' Autism night at passed, maintaining the relationships he had built. Howarth visited with members of the Easterseals foundation on Jan. 15 to engage with children on the autism spectrum and hear from parents in advance of the game. Howarth formed a unique connection with a girl named Emily, who wears number 45 largely because of Howarth. His relationships with the players and their families resulted in meaningful connections, and his personality both encouraged and inspired the individuals he met with. When the Storm captured the Special Hockey Classic, Howarth joined multiple players' celebrations when they received their 'day with the banner'.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.