Nic Petan's Powerplay Blast Gives Wolf Pack 3-2 Win Over Penguins

April 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - Nic Petan broke a 2-2 tie with a five-on-three powerplay blast in the third period on Friday night. The goal stood as the game-winner as the Wolf Pack defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-2 on Fan Appreciation Night at the XL Center in front of over 6,900 fans.

Two slashing calls on the Penguins in quick succession gave Hartford 65 seconds of five-on-three time at the 12:59 mark of the third period. Petan ripped a one-timer by Joel Blomqvist for his 15 th goal of the season to give the Wolf Pack the lead for good. Nikolas Brouillard picked up the second of two points (1 g, 1 a) on the night with an assist on the goal, while Brett Berard's secondary helper was his second of the night.

The Wolf Pack controlled the pace of play in the first period, outshooting the Penguins by a 12-3 margin. Each side hit a goal post as well, as Case McCarthy struck the iron for the Wolf Pack before Matt Filipe countered for the visitors.

A late push from the Wolf Pack in the second period led to the icebreaker, as Bryan Yoon roofed his first goal at the XL Center at 17:26 to make it 1-0.

Bobby Trivigno wired a shot high off of Blomqvist, who surrendered a rebound to his left. Yoon collected the loose puck and snapped it by the glove of the netminder for the second goal of his AHL career.

The Pack extended their lead just 43 seconds into the third period as Petan found a pinching Brouillard. Brouillard sniped his fifth tally of the season over the glove of Blomqvist to make it 2-0 Wolf Pack. Alex Belzile picked up his 31 st assist and team-leading 50 th point of the season on the goal.

The Penguins pushed back, however, tying the game with two goals in just 39 seconds.

Jack Rathbone made a nice play in the slot, waiting out a Wolf Pack defender before breaking Louis Domingue's shutout bid at 7:58 to give the visitors some life. Austin Rueschhoff then evened the game as he muscled his way to the blue paint before stuffing home a rebound to make it a 2-2 hockey game.

The club's timely five-on-three goal at 13:22 of the third period would prove to be the difference, as the Pack's answer was too much for the Penguins.

The victory was the Wolf Pack's second in a row against the Penguins, as the sides split the season series with three wins each. The home team went 6-0-0-0 in the head-to-head matchup.

Thanks to the victory, the Wolf Pack now have an eleven-game (9-0-1-1) point streak at home against the Penguins.

Hartford concludes the 2023-24 regular season with a pair of road games against regional rivals. The Pack heads north to the MassMutual Center tomorrow night when they take on the Springfield Thunderbirds. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with coverage available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

