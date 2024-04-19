Flash Sale: 30% off IceHogs Playoff Tickets

April 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Save 30% on all seats, excluding premium seating areas, for the IceHogs' central division semi-final game against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, April 27 at the BMO Center.

The IceHogs and Griffins will clash on April 27 at 7 p.m., presented by BMO, in what will either be Game One or Game Two of the best-of-five series, depending on how the teams finish in the final weekend of the regular season ending this Sunday.

The Flash Sale will be in effect through Monday, April 22 at 11:59 p.m. and will be the lowest price offered for IceHogs single game playoff tickets this postseason.

IceHogs Playoff Scenarios

Scenario 1: Grand Rapids finishes 2nd / Rockford finishes 3rd

Game #1 - Saturday, Apr. 27 at RFD (7 p.m. CT)

Game #2 - Wednesday, May 1 at GR (6 p.m. CT)

Game #3 - Friday, May 3 at GR (6 p.m. CT)

Game #4* - Sunday, May 5 at RFD (4 p.m. CT)

Game #5* - Friday, May 10 at GR (6 p.m. CT)

Scenario 2: Rockford finishes 2nd / Grand Rapids finishes 3rd

Game #1 - Friday, Apr. 26 at RFD (7 p.m. CT)

Game #2 - Saturday, Apr. 27 at RFD (7 p.m. CT)

Game #3 - Wednesday, May 1 at GR (6 p.m. CT)

Game #4* - Friday, May 3 at GR (6 p.m. CT)

Game #5* - Sunday, May 5 at RFD (4 p.m. CT)

*if necessary

Stay tuned for additional IceHogs playoff ticket information at IceHogs.com.

