Josh MacNevin Joins IceHogs as Assistant Coach

August 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill.- The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has added Josh MacNevin to serve as an assistant coach.

"We're excited to have Josh join our coaching staff and for his family to be part of our organization," said IceHogs Head Coach Anders Sorensen. "We look forward to having Josh work with our defensemen and help them take the next steps in their professional careers."

MacNevin, 47, most recently served as an assistant coach with the Kelowna Rockets of the the WHL for the last three seasons. Prior to Kelowna, the Lethbridge, Alberta native spent six seasons with the WHL's Lethbridge Hurricanes as an assistant. MacNevin also served as an assistant coach for the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns Men's Hockey team during the 2013-14 campaign.

As a player, MacNevin skated as a defenseman for four years at Providence College and totaled 86 points (20G, 66A) and 163 PIM in 137 NCAA games. Originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round (101st overall) in the 1996 NHL Entry Draft, MacNevin spent parts of three professional seasons in North America before beginning play overseas in 2001. The defenseman saw action in 558 professional games with teams in six different countries and nine different leagues including the AHL, EHL, WCHL, Serie A (top Italian league), DEL (top German league), ESBG (second German league), SHL (top Swedish league), HockeyAllsvenskan (second Swedish league), and Liiga (top Finnish league). He led Serie A in scoring by a defenseman in the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons, and he led HockeyAllsvenskan in scoring by a defenseman in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

