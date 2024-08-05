Firebirds Announce Updates to Hockey Operations Staff

The Coachella Firebirds, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, have announced the following changes to their hockey operations staff for the 2024-25 season: Shawn Thorns has been promoted to Head Equipment Manager, Peter Thome has been named the team's Video Coach, and Justin Sommer has been hired as the Assistant Equipment Manager.

Thorns had been the Firebirds' Assistant Equipment Manager since the team's inception and will now fulfill the role of Head Equipment Manager. The Charleston, SC native was previously with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the SPHL's Macon Mayhem and was an assistant equipment manager with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays from 2013 to 2017.

Thome comes to the Firebirds after two seasons with the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League where he served as the team's Director of Hockey Operations. The Minneapolis, MN native retired from hockey following the 2022-23 season after a brief stint in the ECHL for the Idaho Steelheads & Maine Mariners. Thome was a goaltender for the University of North Dakota from 2017-21 and for the inaugural University of St. Thomas Division-I Men's hockey team in 2021-22. The Columbus Blue Jackets selected Thome in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Sommer joins Coachella Valley from the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates where he served as the team's Head Equipment Manager. The Olalla, WA, native previously worked at the College of the Holy Cross in the same capacity. Sommer attended college at Keene State and Merrimack.

The three changes round out the staff that already includes:

Troy Bodie - Vice President, Hockey Operations

Derek Laxdal - Head Coach

Stu Bickel - Assistant Coach

Brennan Sonne - Assistant Coach

Colin Zulianello - Goaltending Coach

Brandon Wickett - Strength and Conditioning Coach

Brett Bernstein - Head Athletic Trainer

Justin Broy - Assistant Athletic Trainer

