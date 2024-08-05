Zubaz Inspired Warmup Jerseys Unveiled
August 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors will wear specialty 'Zubaz' inspired warmup jerseys for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Fans will have the opportunity to purchase replica warmup jerseys at a game this season. PLUS, companies and individuals can purchase game-issued player jerseys to help support the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3). Your sponsorship will put your company or individual's name/logo on a player jersey for $1,000. PLUS, you get to keep the jersey at the end of the season to wear or display proudly.
