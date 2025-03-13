A Constant Stu

March 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

As this third version of the Firebirds aim to echo the respective postseason successes of their 2023 and 2024 predecessors, a pedigree of prosperity is far from the franchise's lone constant.

In concert with the five 'Birds who've appeared in all three CV seasons, coaches Stu Bickel and Collin Zulianello continue to provide a winning recipe of expert mentorship and métier to 'Birds both nascent and veteran.

"Having a bit younger group poses some different challenges for us as a staff; probably a bit similar to the year I was in Springfield (assistant coach; 2021-22) in terms of the age of the players," says Bickel. "But, we've found a way so far to really focus on the development of the prospects and getting them ready to go, while also balancing that out with winning. And the wins - it's a big part of the development process."

Bickel, a 38-year-old Minnesota native who appeared in 325 AHL games and 76 NHL contests as a player, has proven a 'Birds' benchmark of such balance. Under his direction, CV's defensive and Penalty Kill units have proven consistent keys to the Firebirds' fast-cemented penchant for both development and victory. Under Bickel's watch, blueliners from Ryker Evans to Ty Nelson have evidenced instant growth, while the Kills have seen CV chart 7th in '23, 11th last year and currently 6th in the AHL this season.

From his bench vantage, Bickel has enjoyed a prime working perch of the 'Birds' success, extending from the Bylsma to Laxdal eras.

"From Day One, Dan did a great job implementing a culture and a standard here," Bickel continues. "And that's been carried over with Lax, in terms of how we operate on a daily basis and the intensity with which we approach our work on-ice, and also in the weight room. It's difficult to develop players properly when they're in a losing culture. Seattle wants players who are winners; guys who are used to winning, who expect to win."

Success begets success. .. especially when courting talent.

"As a player, that's what you want," says Bickel. "When you're in free agency and looking around at your options, you look, first and foremost, at NHL opportunities. But the other piece is - if you end up in the American League - where do you want to be; and, especially for veterans, later in their careers, they want to win, and that's a big part of the decision process. Here, we've built that reputation in the league over the past two years, and it's a reputation we plan to carry forward."

As the Firebirds' roster began to show turnover typical to the AHL in year No. 3 of the franchise, Bickel and Zulianello have remained standard bearers of the banners hanging aloft in Acrisure Arena.

"Many of the players have obviously changed, but my job remains much the same," Bickel says. "The base of this whole thing is developing consistency in our approach and helping the players feel comfortable in their environment; and, at times, to make them uncomfortable in their environment, so that they can continue pushing the envelope."

Such a push has seen ample Firebirds flying yonder Seattle in 2025, with rookies and veterans alike getting coveted NHL opportunity.

"Anytime a player goes up, I'm always pumped for them," Bickel enthuses. "And I always tell players when they go up, 'Don't come back. Do something every day that makes it impossible for them to send you back down.' It's been really exciting to get to see some of the younger guys get called up, and also to see some of the veterans get the opportunity to show that they can still play in the NHL."

Across his desert time, Bickel continues to see the impact the 'Birds have had on the Valley.

"I really enjoy this community, and the support we get, whether from snowbirds or locals, it's incredible," he says. "I don't think anybody could've quite have predicted that."

Off-ice, Bickel is nearing "desert rat" status; last summer proved his first (and, perhaps lone) time sticking around for the sizzle season.

"Living down here in July is an entirely different animal," he laughs. "Needed to figure that out first-hand, and not sure how many Julys I'll be spending in Palm Desert."

The desert's peak/hockey months have proven more befitting Bickel's lifestyle; and, after three years in the Valley, the coach has achieved desert ambassador status. While his surname finds an occasional tee sheet, Bickel's time away from the 'Birds' barn is more likely to see him donning boots in lieu of spikes.

"I probably spend more of my free time hiking; taking the dog for walks, and stuff like that, and the guys will ask me about which trails I like," the coach concludes. "It's definitely one of the perks about being out here in the desert; just getting away from the game sometimes and getting out into nature in the middle of winter, unplug from hockey a bit and enjoying a few hours on a hike. I feel recharged after that, instead of, say, less fortunate climates, where you might just end up going home after practice and sit on the couch."

